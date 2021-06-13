Queen Elizabeth Hilariously Insisted on Cutting Her Cake with a Ceremonial Sword

Earlier this weekend, at an event for volunteers organizing next year's Platinum Jubilee celebrating the Queen's 70th year on the throne, the Queen hilariously cut a cake with a sword.

The Queen insisted on using a ceremonial sword to cut the cake at the event, a move that caused Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Kate Middleton to laugh.

"I know there is," she said when someone reminded her that there was a knife available to cut the cake with. "This is something that is more unusual."

Queen Elizabeth II will cut cakes however she sees fit, with whatever she sees fit, tyvm.

On Friday, the Queen attended a reception with volunteers who are working to organize her Platinum Jubilee—the celebration to mark her 70th year on the throne, which will take place next year. She was joined by her daughter-in-law, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and her granddaughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.

She was also joined by a massive celebratory cake, which she decided to cut with a ceremonial sword. And when someone at the event suggested that make she shouldn't use, you know, a sword as a cake knife, she shut them down hilariously.

WPA Pool Getty Images

"I know there is," she said when she was politely reminded that there was a knife available to cut the cake with, according to People. "This is something that is more unusual."

The comment—and the cutting of a cake with a sword, of course—caused Camilla, Kate, and others in the crowd to laugh.

WPA Pool Getty Images

"That looks very good," the Queen added after Camilla helped her cut a slice of the cake.

Eventually, the Queen agreed to use a knife to continue cutting the cake, but we're personally fans of the sword, TBH.

OLI SCARFF Getty Images

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io