Kate Middleton Says Her Kids Tell Her to "Please Stop" Taking Pictures of Them

Pretty much every royal fan knows that Kate Middleton has a passion for photography. The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't just love taking pictures, she's also amazing at it. She personally snaps most of the official portraits of her kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 2

As great as the pictures Kate takes of her kids are, though, they aren't always fans themselves, apparently. The royal recently revealed that they tell her, "Mummy, please stop taking photographs!"

Kate shared the relatable story during a phone call with Ceri A. Edwards (who is also a mom and photographer) for her Hold Still project. Their conversation was shared in a video on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's YouTube channel.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge chatted with Ceri A. Edwards, another mom/photographer, in a video for her Hold Still project and revealed that her kids—Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 2—aren't always happy about their mom's favorite hobby. Specifically, they don't like being the subjects of Kate's photography.

"Everyone’s like, 'Mummy, please stop taking photographs!'" Kate told Ceri during their phone call (which was included in a video shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's YouTube channel).

For her part, Edwards assured the royal that she's not alone, adding, "I do take a lot of pictures of my family. But I love it, and I love looking back."

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge explained in a post promoting the video on Instagram, it's "the seventh and final of a series of telephone calls that The Duchess held with participants from the Hold Still project."

