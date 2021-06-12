Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Says Her Kids Tell Her to "Please Stop" Taking Pictures of Them

By Kayleigh Roberts
charlottetown, pe july 04 catherine, duchess of cambridge takes photographs as prince william, duke of cambridge takes part in helicopter manouvres called water birding across dalvay lake on july 4, 2011 in charlottetown, canada the newly married royal couple are on the fifth day of their first joint overseas tour the 12 day visit to north america is taking in some of the more remote areas of the country such as prince edward island, yellowknife and calgary the royal couple started off their tour by joining millions of canadians in taking part in canada day celebrations which mark canadas 144th birthday photo by arthur edwards poolgetty images
PoolGetty Images
  • Pretty much every royal fan knows that Kate Middleton has a passion for photography. The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't just love taking pictures, she's also amazing at it. She personally snaps most of the official portraits of her kids, Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 2
    • As great as the pictures Kate takes of her kids are, though, they aren't always fans themselves, apparently. The royal recently revealed that they tell her, "Mummy, please stop taking photographs!"

        Kate Middleton is an avid (and talented) photographer—but not everyone in the royal family is a fan of her hobby.

        On Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge chatted with Ceri A. Edwards, another mom/photographer, in a video for her Hold Still project and revealed that her kids—Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 2—aren't always happy about their mom's favorite hobby. Specifically, they don't like being the subjects of Kate's photography.

        "Everyone’s like, 'Mummy, please stop taking photographs!'" Kate told Ceri during their phone call (which was included in a video shared to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's YouTube channel).

        For her part, Edwards assured the royal that she's not alone, adding, "I do take a lot of pictures of my family. But I love it, and I love looking back."

        As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge explained in a post promoting the video on Instagram, it's "the seventh and final of a series of telephone calls that The Duchess held with participants from the Hold Still project."

