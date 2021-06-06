How Queen Elizabeth II Got the Nickname "Lilibet" as a Child

Over the weekend, royal fans learned that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially welcomed their second child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that they named their daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor in honor of Queen Elizabeth and Harry's late mother, Princess Diana.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the couple explained of the unique first name in a statement announcing the birth. Here's what you need to know about the history of the Queen's childhood nickname.

If you're not familiar with the Queen's adorable nickname, here's a little background.

How did Queen Elizabeth get her childhood nickname?

It's a well-known fact among royal fans that Lilibet was the Queen's childhood nickname, but not as many know the origin story behind the unique nickname. So, who bestowed the adorable moniker on the future monarch? Turns out it was Elizabeth herself. According to Hello! magazine, she wasn't able to pronounce "Elizabeth" when she was young, presumably pronouncing her own name "Lilibet," and well, the adorable error stuck.

Who called Queen Elizabeth "Lilibet"?

Growing up, the Queen's parents and grandparents called her Lilibet and her father, King George VI once famously said of her and her younger sister, Princess Margaret, "Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy."

The nickname was one that the Queen embraced and Elizabeth was known to sign notes to loved ones "Lilibet."

"Darling Granny. Thank you very much for the lovely doll's house. I do love it, and I have unpacked the dining room and the hall. Love from Lilibet xxx," she wrote in a letter to Queen Mary written when she was a child.

Does Queen Elizabeth still go by Lilibet?

While this will always be one of the Queen's nicknames, that last known person to call the Queen Lilibet was her late husband, Prince Philip. In fact, the Queen reportedly signed the nickname to a note she laid on his casket at his funeral this spring.

Now, of course, the sweet nickname and it's adorable backstory and legacy will live on through her great-granddaughter, Lili.

