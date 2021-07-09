The Spice Girls celebrated 25 years of Wannabe on Thursday.

On Friday, they released the Wannabe 25 EP to mark the occasion—which includes a previously unreleased track.

The track's title: "Feed Your Love."

Thursday marked 25 years since the release of the Spice Girls' debut single "Wannabe," which launched the band into global superstardom. And to mark the occasion, they've released new EP Wannabe 25, which features three versions of the iconic single—and a previously unreleased track, titled "Feed Your Love," which you can listen to here. The song's the first new release from the Spice Girls since "Headlines (Friendship Never Ends)," which they recorded for their 2007 Greatest Hits album. Which makes this an extremely momentous day for Spice fans!

Melanie Brown (Mel B), Melanie Chisholm (Mel C), Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell all shared Instagram posts to mark Wannabe's 25th anniversary, while Victoria Beckham posted on her Instagram Story. But Mel B's was perhaps the most exciting: "Ahhh finally peeps!!!! It’s been a very VERY emotional day, but we WILL be back and that’s my 'scary' promise to you all," she wrote. Does that mean a Spice Girls reunion is on the cards?!

"25 years of 'Wannabe.' Wow. The song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain," Halliwell opened her post. She shared a photo of a gold ring with a Spice Girls engraving, reflecting, "I bought a gold ring for each of the girls when we first got together, as a symbol of our friendship. It’s a special bond that continues to stand the test of time. I’m so proud of everything we have achieved together, girls."

"With the help of our amazing fans this song catapulted us on our incredible journey, so much love and thanks to you guys today, the wonderful Matt and Biff, and my darling Spice Girls," Mel C wrote. "So many memories! The Strongroom, St Pancras, those stairs! And backflipping all over the World!" She added another hint that the Spice Girls might be poised to reunited, writing, "Happy Birthday Wannabe! Can't wait until we Zig a zig ahh again!!!"

Bunton, meanwhile, paid tribute to "the best girl squad ever" in her post. "Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been," she wrote. "Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!"

As Hello! reports, Beckham shared a throwback snap of the band on her Instagram Story. "I can't believe it's been 25 years since Wannabe was released!! The song that changed everything…" Guess I know what I'll be listening to for the rest of the month.



Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

