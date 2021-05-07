Today's Top Stories
Victoria Beckham Shut Down Rumors of a 'Spice World' Sequel

By Emily Dixon
  • That rumored sequel to Spice Girls movie Spice World isn't happening, Victoria Beckham appeared to confirm.
  • Beckham shared the story on social media with the caption, "Has someone got something to tell me?!" adding a crying laughing emoji.
  • British tabloid The Sun claimed earlier this week that the group were working on a sequel to mark the movie's 25th anniversary.

    This week brought some seemingly thrilling news for Spice Girls fans, as British tabloid The Sun reported that the group were working on a sequel to iconic 1997 movie Spice World, to mark the film's 25th anniversary next year. The paper claimed that Geri Horner was spearheading the project, with Melanie "Mel B" Brown, Emma Bunton, and Melanie "Mel C" Chisholm all on board. The Sun further claimed that the group hoped Victoria Beckham, who sat out 2019's reunion tour, might be tempted back by the sequel.

    "The girls have been talking about how to mark the film’s anniversary and are actively considering making a tongue-in-cheek sequel," an unnamed "industry source" told the tabloid. "They have approached a screenwriter who is considering working on the project and making tentative steps forward."

    "It is still in the early stages but they are talking to established names in the business, which proves they are taking a big screen comeback seriously," the source added.

    new york, united states the spice girls ginger spice geraldine halliwell l scary spice melanie janine brown 2nd from l posh spice victoria adams c baby spice emma lee burton 2nd from r and sporty spice melanie jayne chisolm r arrive atop a double decker bus for a screening of their new movie spice world at planet hollywood in new york 14 january afp photo henny ray abrams photo credit should read henny ray abramsafp via getty images
    HENNY RAY ABRAMSGetty Images

    Alas, I'm about to dash your dreams, as Posh Spice herself appeared to shut down the rumors on social media. As Metro reports, Victoria Beckham shared the story alongside the caption, "Has someone got something to tell me?!" adding a crying laughing emoji. And while Beckham has ruled out a Spice Girls return in the past, it's hard to believe she wouldn't be kept in the loop if a Spice World sequel really was in the works.

    Sorry to break it to you, Spice World stans. Got a little Gucci dress to hand to wipe your tears?

