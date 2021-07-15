Britney Spears called for father Jamie Spears to be charged with "conservatorship abuse" in an emotional court hearing Wednesday.

Spears asked for her father to be removed from her conservatorship and an investigation to be launched into him.

"I was always extremely scared of my dad," Spears told a Los Angeles court.

In an emotional court hearing in Los Angeles Wednesday, Britney Spears asked Judge Brenda Penny to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship, calling for him to be charged with "conservatorship abuse." In the same hearing, Judge Penny ruled that Spears could select her own attorney, as the Guardian reports; she will now be represented by former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart.

"I’m here to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," Spears said, speaking over the phone. Calling for an investigation into her father and a restraining order to be issued against him, she added, "I was always extremely scared of my dad."

Spears shared new details about her treatment under the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008, saying her coffee and hair vitamins had been taken away from her. "Ma’am, that’s not abuse, that’s just fucking cruelty," she said. "Excuse my language but it’s the truth."

"They were always trying to make me feel like I’m crazy, which I’m not," Spears added, repeating her previous allegation that she was forced to take psychiatric medication. "I think they were trying to kill me," she said. She told the judge that Jamie Spears had also confiscated her driver's license for eight months. In a previous hearing in June, Spears said she'd been prevented from having her IUD removed, and compelled to perform against her will.

"My dad needs to be removed today and I will be happy with Jodi [Montgomery, Spears' co-conservator] helping me," Spears said. "I'm not willing to sit with anyone to be evaluated."

Rosengart, Spears' new attorney, said he planned to file a petition for the removal of Jamie Spears from his daughter's conversatorship. "There’s a real question as to why Mr Spears does not voluntarily step aside today. Today. Does anybody really believe that Mr Spears’s involvement in the case is in the best interest of Ms Spears?" Rosengart said. "If he loves his daughter, it is time to step aside, so she can move forward."

Jamie Spears' lawyer, Vivian Thoreen, said her client would not voluntarily resign from the conservatorship. "Mr Spears has been involved since day one. He has been there for his daughter 24-7 … He loves his daughter and only wants the best for her," Thoreen said, adding, "Many of her characterizations or memories are just incorrect."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

