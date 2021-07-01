Today's Top Stories
1
WH Announces Removal of the Hyde Amendment
2
The Biggest and Boldest Makeup Trends for Summer
3
Prince George Is William's Mini-Me
4
What Is Jeong? Allow Charlotte Cho to Explain
5
Dara Treseder Is Why You're Obsessed With Peloton

A Judge Has Denied Britney Spears' Request to Remove Her Father from Her Conservatorship

By Emily Dixon
us singer britney spears arrives for the premiere of sony pictures once upon a time in hollywood at the tcl chinese theatre in hollywood, california on july 22, 2019 photo by valerie macon afp photo by valerie maconafp via getty images
VALERIE MACONGetty Images

    A judge has denied Britney Spears' November request to remove her father from her conservatorship, as the BBC reports. Spears' lawyer Samuel Ingham asked a Los Angeles court last year to end Jamie Spears' role as sole conservator of his daughter's estate, saying the pop icon was "afraid of her father."

    While denying Spears' request to replace her father as sole conservator with the private wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust, Judge Brenda Penny did agree to the appointment of the firm as co-conservator.

    Wednesday's ruling isn't a response to the devastating testimony Spears delivered in court last week, in which she said she wanted to get married and have another child, but had been prevented by her conservatorship from having her IUD removed. Spears also said she'd been forced to perform, and was put on the mood stabilizer lithium against her will. "I just want my life back," she told the court.

    According to the BBC, the judge can't make a ruling based on Spears' latest testimony until she files a formal petition to end her conservatorship.

    Earlier this week, Jamie Spears asked the court to investigate his daughter's statement, as the Guardian reports, saying he no longer had control over her personal life and only manages her financial and business affairs. Court-appointed conservator Jodi Montgomery has controlled Spears' personal decisions since September 2019.

    In documents filed on Tuesday, Jamie Spears' attorneys asked the court to investigate "serious allegations regarding forced labor, forced medical treatment and therapy, improper medical care, and limitations on personal rights." The filings also stated his daughter had the "right to give informed consent for her own medical treatment."

    "Given the nature of the allegations and claims, it is critical that the court confirm whether or not Ms Spears’ testimony was accurate in order to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken," the filings read.

    Related Stories
    Britney Spears on "Abusive" Conservatorship
    Britney Spears Spoke Out After Her Court Testimony
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Checking In With Marvin and Melinda From 'THTH'
    See Photos of the New Princess Diana Statue
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Diana's Engagement Gift from Charles Auctioned Off
    Prince Harry Opened Up About Being a Father of Two
    Diana's Favorite Garden Redesigned for Her Statue
    Get to Know Chase From 'Too Hot to Handle'
    All About Christina From 'Too Hot to Handle'
    About That "Sexy Nerd" From 'Too Hot to Handle'
    What Happens on Katie's Season?
    Prince George Is William's Mini-Me