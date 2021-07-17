In an emotional new Instagram post, Britney Spears opened up about how it feels to see some of the "people closest to [her]" publicly voice their support for her conservatorship battle after years of watching her suffering in silence.

In a lengthy caption calling out hypocrisy among some of those she described as the "people you love the most," Spears passionately shared her feelings on the subject. "How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO."

Spears opted not to call out anyone by name in the post, but said those she's referring to know who they are. "If you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly," she wrote. "If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny."

Britney Spears is speaking out about how some of the people closest to her are handling her conservatorship battle. Specifically, the 39-year-old star is calling out the way some people in her life failed to show up for her when she was suffering in silence, only to "speak righteously for support" publicly now that her case is in the spotlight.

Spears wrote about the way this behavior makes her feel in an Instagram post, but didn't name anyone by name, instead describing them only as "the people closest" to her and the "people you love the most." Still, the singer made it clear that the people the post refers to know who they are and implored them to stop speaking out publicly about her situation.

The singer shared the message to her Instagram grid in the caption of an image that read, "Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask."

Read Spears' full, emotional caption below:

"There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support … there’s nothing worse than that !!!! How dare the people you love the most say anything at all … did they even put a hand out to even lift me up at the TIME !!!??? How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ???? Again … NO … so if you’re reading this and you know who you are … and you actually have the nerve to say anything about my situation just to save face for yourself publicly !!! If you’re gonna post something …. Please stop with the righteous approach when you’re so far from righteous it’s not even funny …. 🖕🏼🖕🏼🖕🏼 and have a good day !!!!! PS if you’re reading this today and you can relate …. I’m sorry because I know what it’s like … and I send you my love 💋💋💋 !!!!"

