In the wake of Britney Spears' explosive testimony about her conservatorship, her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has weighed in via a statement from his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

Federline and Spears were married from 2004 until 2007 and share two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.

According to Kaplan, Federline has not been involved in the conservatorship and his top priority is his children's well-being. "Kevin feels that the best thing for his children is for their mother to be happy and healthy," Kaplan said. "And if she can do that without a conservatorship, that's terrific."

Kevin Federline is showing his support for ex-wife Britney Spears.

Earlier this week, the 39-year-old pop star delivered shocking testimony about her 13-year-long conservatorship, during which she claimed, among other things, that the conservatorship is abusive, that those in charge of it have stopped her from removing her IUD even though she's expressed her desire to have more children, and that she was not made aware by counsel that she had the right to request that the conservatorship be terminated.

Spears' ex-husband, Federline (who was married to the singer from 2004 to 2007 and with whom she shares her two sons, Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14), weighed in on the situation in a statement shared via his divorce attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

"What is best for [Spears], Kevin supports her in being able to do that," Kaplan explained to ET Online. "It doesn't matter how positive of an effect a conservatorship has had if it's having a deleterious effect and detrimental effect on her state of mind. So he supports her having the best environment for her to live in and for his children to visit with their mother in."

And, when it comes to their sons' well-being, Federline says Spears' happiness is in their best interest.

According to Kaplan, Federline has not been involved with Spears' conservatorship proceedings, having "stayed clear of that," over the years, but his client "hopes that everything goes well." Ultimately, Federline's attorney says his top priority is his and Spears' children.

"He wants her to be a happy person because that would make her a happy mother and obviously I think one of the takeaways we could all [hear] from her comments is that she is under a tremendous amount of pressure," Kaplan explained. "And people under pressure sometimes don't make the same decisions that they would if they were completely left to their own free will. If she is able to handle herself in a way that does not jeopardize herself or her children should they be in her custody, Kevin is very comfortable with the conservatorship being dissolved."

