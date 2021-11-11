Kate Middleton Reunited With Holocaust Survivors She Photographed

On Nov. 10, Kate Middleton visited the Imperial War Museum in London ahead of Remembrance Day, which falls on the 11th. There, she officially opened two new sets of galleries: The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries.

At the museum, the duchess also took the time to visit the exhibition "Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors," which featured two portraits she took of Holocaust survivors with their respective granddaughters in 2020. The survivors in question, Stephen Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, were also present at the event—which made for a sweet reunion.

Upon spotting Frank, Middleton apparently exclaimed, "Hello! I want to give you a big cuddle!" according to the Daily Mail. She also embraced Bernstein.

Here is the Duchess of Cambridge, Stephen Frank, and his granddaughters Maggie and Trixie standing next to the portrait the royal took of their family:

WPA Pool Getty Images

And here she is with Yvonne Bernstein and her granddaughter Chloe alongside their portrait:

WPA Pool Getty Images

For the occasion, the duchess looked as poised and elegant as ever, in a navy blue calf-length coat, straight leg pants and pointed pumps, paired with a nautical-style top and accessorized with a Remembrance poppy pin.

Max Mumby/Indigo Getty Images

On Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "Today’s visit to the ‘Generations: Portraits of the Holocaust’ exhibition at the Imperial War Museum brought back many memories of incredible people that The Duchess has met and poignant stories that she has heard in recent years."

They continued, "The Duchess is honoured to be part of the exhibition, thank you to the @ImperialWarMuseums and @RoyalPhotographicSociet for displaying this important project. It’s vital these stories live on for younger generations."

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io