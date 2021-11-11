Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Reunited With Holocaust Survivors She Photographed

She seemed very moved.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, united kingdom november 10 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time catherine, duchess of cambridge visits the imperial war museum to officially open two new galleries, the second world war galleries and the holocaust galleries on november 10, 2021 in london, england during her visit the duchess also viewed the exhibition generations portraits of holocaust survivors which includes the two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the holocaust photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

On Nov. 10, Kate Middleton visited the Imperial War Museum in London ahead of Remembrance Day, which falls on the 11th. There, she officially opened two new sets of galleries: The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries.

At the museum, the duchess also took the time to visit the exhibition "Generations: Portraits of Holocaust Survivors," which featured two portraits she took of Holocaust survivors with their respective granddaughters in 2020. The survivors in question, Stephen Frank and Yvonne Bernstein, were also present at the event—which made for a sweet reunion.

Upon spotting Frank, Middleton apparently exclaimed, "Hello! I want to give you a big cuddle!" according to the Daily Mail. She also embraced Bernstein.

Here is the Duchess of Cambridge, Stephen Frank, and his granddaughters Maggie and Trixie standing next to the portrait the royal took of their family:

london, england november 10 catherine, duchess of cambridge visits the imperial war museum to officially open two new galleries, the second world war galleries and the holocaust galleries on november 10, 2021 in london, england the duchess toured the exhibition and met individuals involved in the project, before reuniting with stephen frank bem and yvonne bernstein, who she photographed alongside their granddaughters for the exhibition in january 2020 the iwms new second world war galleries tell the individual stories of some of the six million jewish people murdered in the holocaust through over 2,000 photos, books, artworks, letters and personal belongings photo by arthur edwards wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

And here she is with Yvonne Bernstein and her granddaughter Chloe alongside their portrait:

london, england november 10 catherine, duchess of cambridge visits the imperial war museum to officially open two new galleries, the second world war galleries and the holocaust galleries on november 10, 2021 in london, england the duchess toured the exhibition and met individuals involved in the project, before reuniting with stephen frank bem and yvonne bernstein, who she photographed alongside their granddaughters for the exhibition in january 2020 the iwms new second world war galleries tell the individual stories of some of the six million jewish people murdered in the holocaust through over 2,000 photos, books, artworks, letters and personal belongings photo by arthur edwards wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

For the occasion, the duchess looked as poised and elegant as ever, in a navy blue calf-length coat, straight leg pants and pointed pumps, paired with a nautical-style top and accessorized with a Remembrance poppy pin.

london, united kingdom november 10 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time catherine, duchess of cambridge visits the imperial war museum to officially open two new galleries, the second world war galleries and the holocaust galleries on november 10, 2021 in london, england during her visit the duchess also viewed the exhibition generations portraits of holocaust survivors which includes the two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the holocaust photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

On Instagram, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, "Today’s visit to the ‘Generations: Portraits of the Holocaust’ exhibition at the Imperial War Museum brought back many memories of incredible people that The Duchess has met and poignant stories that she has heard in recent years."

They continued, "The Duchess is honoured to be part of the exhibition, thank you to the @ImperialWarMuseums and @RoyalPhotographicSociet for displaying this important project. It’s vital these stories live on for younger generations."

