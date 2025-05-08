Kate Middleton Brings Back a Diana-Coded Dotted Dress for VE Day Service

It's been a busy week for the Royal Family as they've come together to honor the 80th anniversary of VE Day, and May 8 marked the official end of World War II in Europe. To honor the historic occasion, members of the family attended a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey—and Kate Middleton repeated an old favorite dress that paid tribute to Princess Diana's '80s style.

The Princess of Wales repeated the same white and black polka dot dress that she wore to Garter Day in 2023 as she attended the solemn church service with Prince William. Kate made the Alessandra Rich design look fresh by swapping out her oversized black Garter Day hat for a smaller black Juliette Botterill style with a small veil—a hat she once wore for Remembrance Sunday.

She also changed up her shoes and bag, carrying a Demellier London Nano Montreal purse and wearing toffee-hued Ralph Lauren pumps.

The Princess of Wales repeated an Alessandra Rich design for the church service on May 8. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess laid a bouquet of flowers in tribute to those who died in WWII. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana wore a similar dotted dress to Royal Ascot in 1988. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many of Alessandra Rich's designs, Kate's dress echoed the exuberance of '80s fashion, and it also bears a strong resemblance to the outfit Princess Diana wore to Royal Ascot in 1988.

The Princess of Wales gave another nod to her late mother-in-law by wearing Diana's beloved Collingwood Pearl Drop Earrings to the VE Day service.

Kate, seen with Duchess Sophie, wore the same dress to Garter Day in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla also wore a black and white outfit for the VE Day event at Westminster Abbey. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie looked beautiful in all blue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Queen Camilla matched with Kate in a gorgeous white coat with black stitched detail and a black and white hat, while Duchess Sophie went for a head-to-toe blue ensemble from Beulah London—a dress she owns in multiple other colors.

Also in attendance at the event were King Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

This is the third VE Day event the Princess of Wales has taken part in this week after she joined Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte for a spectacular military parade and flypast on Monday. The princess—who once again wore a repeat outfit for the commemorations—also brought the future King, Prince George, for an important solo outing at a tea party for veterans.