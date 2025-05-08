Kate Middleton Subtly Honors Holocaust Victims with Her Jewelry at VE Day Concert

The Princess of Wales nailed symbolic dressing, as usual.

Kate Middleton wearing a white tweed blazer dress and pearl necklace at a VE Day anniversary concert
Prince William and Princess Kate made a surprise appearance with King Charles and Queen Camilla on Thursday, May 8, attending a concert to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day, which marks the end of World War II in Europe. The event, which included music from the WWII era and stories from veterans, was a last-minute addition to the couple's calendar after they joined the Royal Family for a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey earlier in the day. The Princess of Wales has long been a master at sending messages with her wardrobe, and once again, she wore a symbolic piece as she honored the wartime generation.

Princess Kate—dressed in a white Self-Portrait blazer dress—wore the same five-strand pearl necklace that she debuted at a Holocaust Memorial Day ceremony in January to the concert. The £275 piece was created by Jewish designer Susan Caplan and was crafted from vintage faux pearls.

At the time, Caplan posted on Instagram, writing, "Today marks 80 years since the Holocaust, and as a Jewish owned brand we are honoured that the Princess of Wales chose to wear our necklace for today’s memorial to commemorate Holocaust Remembrance Day."

Kate Middleton wearing a white tweed blazer dress talking to Prince William at a VE Day anniversary concert

The Princess of Wales wore her Susan Caplan pearl necklace to a VE Day concert on May 8.

Kate Middleton wearing a white tweed blazer dress talking to Prince William at a VE Day anniversary concert

She paired her pearls with a white blazer dress from Self-Portrait.

Kate Middleton laughing and talking to a woman at the VE Day concert

The Princess of Wales topped her hairstyle with a velvet bow.

Kate Middleton holding a candle at a 2025 Holocaust Memorial Day service

The princess wore the same necklace to a Holocaust Memorial Day event in January 2025.

Pearls are a traditional symbol of mourning and remembrance, making the necklace all the more appropriate for the event. Members of the Royal Family have worn pearl necklaces and earrings to memorials and family funerals over the years, such as when the Princess of Wales wore Queen Elizabeth's Japanese Pearl Choker and Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings to the late monarch's 2022 funeral.

As for the rest of her outfit, the Princess of Wales wore a vintage pair of Susan Caplan pearl cluster earrings with her Self-Portrait dress, a piece she wore for a 2021 reception at Buckingham Palace and the Platinum Party at the Palace concert in 2022. The future queen topped her look off with a black velvet bow, wearing her hair pulled half back in soft curls.

Earlier Thursday, Princess Kate repeated the white polka dot Alessandra Rich dress she first wore to Garter Day in 2023, pairing the style with a black veiled hat and tan Demellier London handbag. And on Monday, the Princess of Wales wore a vintage-style berry coat dress to attend a military parade and VE Day flypast with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

