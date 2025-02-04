32 Actors You Forgot Had Hit Songs

We love a multi-faceted celebrity. The more hyphenates, the better—which is why we get so excited to see a "music career" subsection on their Wikipedia page. So many actors are musicians, and vice versa, and you'd be shocked how many beloved celebrities have songs on the Billboard charts. Here, we found 32 celebrities and actors you may have forgotten—or even not realized—had hit tracks over the years.

Patrick Swayze

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Swayze melted hearts with his performance as resort dance instructor Johnny Castle in 1987's Dirty Dancing alongside Jennifer Grey, but he also contributed to the film's soundtrack, too. His performance of the emotional ballad "She’s Like the Wind" made the movie's soundtrack, and the song itself, a massive hit—the track reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 and number one on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Steve Martin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Martin is the ultimate multi-hyphenate (try saying that five times fast!) Not only is he a noted stand-up comedian and actor, but his banjo skills are no joke. Having played banjo since he was 17, Martin has included music in his comedy routines since the beginning of his career. He has released several bluegrass albums and won three Grammy Awards for his music. He's even featured playing banjo on the song "I Hate Love" from Kelly Clarkson's album Chemistry.

Leighton Meester

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Leighton Meester, known for her role as Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, was one of many Gossip Girl cast members who made the venture into music. She was the featured vocalist on Cobra Starship's song "Good Girls Go Bad," which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100, and later released "Somebody to Love" featuring Robin Thicke and "Your Love's a Drug." She would release an album, Heartstrings, in 2014.

Jamie Foxx

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jamie Foxx is in a unique category—with his 2005 album Unforgettable, he became one of four artists to have both won an Academy Award for an acting role and to have achieved a No. 1 album in the United States, along with Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, and Barbra Streisand. He's had plenty of hit songs due to his collaborations with Kanye West, including No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles "Slow Jamz" (with Twista) and "Gold Digger," featuring Foxx singing the Ray Charles-influenced "I Got a Woman" hook. His 2009 hit "Blame It" featuring T-Pain earned him a Grammy, showcasing his versatility across industries.

Lindsay Lohan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It should come of no surprise that Lindsay Lohan was a Disney kid who also dabbled in music. Lohan balanced a burgeoning acting career in movies in Mean Girls with a short but memorable music career, delivering the hit single "Rumors." She would release two albums in 2004 and 2005, respectively—Speak and A Little Bit Personal (Raw).

Dwayne Johnson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson didn’t just electrify wrestling as "The Rock." He also hit musical success with his viral track "You’re Welcome" from Disney’s Moana. His work with Lin-Manuel Miranda for the soundtrack may have sparked something in him, as he would go on to feature on rapper Tech N9ne's song "Face Off" in 2021.

Jamie-Lynn Spears

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Britney isn't the only Spears who did a bit of acting and music. Known for Zoey 101, and singing the show's theme song, sister Jamie Lynn Spears emerged from a five-year hiatus to explore a country music career with tracks like "How Could I Want More." She's also written songs, including getting songwriting credits for Jana Kramer's certified platinum single, "I Got the Boy."

Robert Downey Jr.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr. may be known as Iron Man, but you may have forgotten his musical stint. He sang on several film soundtracks, and in 2004 released the jazz album The Futurist. His music career is most notable for his cover of Joni Mitchell's Christmas song "River," which he performed for the soundtrack album Ally McBeal: A Very Ally Christmas in 2000.

Robert Pattinson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before becoming the face of Twilight, Robert Pattinson showcased his musical talents with original tracks "Never Think" and "Let Me Sign" featured on the film's soundtrack. He would later go on to contribute songs to the soundtracks for his movies Damsel and High Life, as well as play guitar on the Death Grips song "Birds". He topped the "Hollywood's Most Influential Top Unexpected Musicians" list by the National Association of Music Merchants in 2010.

Will Smith

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Will Smith turned his life all upside down as part of DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince with five Billboard Hot 100-top 20 singles, including "Parents Just Don't Understand," "Summertime," and "Boom! Shake the Room" from 1985 to 1994. He would later on resume his musical career simultaneously along his acting career, hitting it big with solo tracks like "Men in Black" and "Gettin' Jiggy Wit It." He has won four Grammy Awards for his recording career.

Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Blues Brothers were a viral Saturday Night Live sketch before we even knew what "going viral" meant. As The Blues Brothers, Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi managed to turn the sketch into a full-blown musical act, releasing albums, touring the country, and starring in the hit movie The Blues Brothers. Their rendition of "Soul Man" remains a classic.

Anthony Perkins

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may best know Anthony Perkins for his chilling role as Norman Bates in the Psycho franchise, but he had a brief but notable music career. His 1957 single "Moon-light Swim" was a moderate hit in the United States, peaking at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100, and he released three pop music albums and several singles in 1957 and 1958 under the name Tony Perkins. He would go on to star in a few musical films, most notably Stephen Sondheim's horror musical Evening Primrose for Perkins—Perkins was one of Sondheim's muses.

Drake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You may know him as one of the biggest rappers in the world with hits like "God’s Plan" and "Hotline Bling," but before he was a hit rapper, Aubrey "Drake" Graham launched his career on Degrassi: The Next Generation, where he showed off his early rapping skills as basketball player and aspiring musician Jimmy Brooks.

Eddie Murphy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy, famed for his stand-up comedy and wide-ranging acting career, also dabbled in music with the 1985 hit "Party All the Time," produced by "Super Freak"'s Rick James. The catchy track became a surprise success, which was ironic—the only reason Murphy released his album, How Could It Be, was because actor and comedian Richard Pryor bet him $100,000 bet that Murphy wouldn't be able to do a purely musical album without jokes. According to Murphy, Pryor never paid him, but the song reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Mandy Moore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before her acclaimed acting role in This Is Us, Mandy Moore burst onto the music scene with her sugary pop hit "Candy." She would go on to have her music featured in movies like The Princess Diaries and Saved! Alongside Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Jessica Simpson, Moore's early 2000s songs defined a generation, and she remains a beloved talent in both industries.

Jennifer Love Hewitt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Love Hewitt wasn’t just a '90s TV darling; she also made waves in the music world with albums like Let’s Go Bang and the hit single "How Do I Deal" for the I Still Know What You Did Last Summer soundtrack in 1999. She would later release four studio albums, including 2002's BareNaked, produced by Meredith Brooks. The album's first single, "BareNaked," peaked at #31 on the Billboard Adult Top 40.

Ryan Gosling

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before he was "Just Ken", Ryan Gosling impressed audiences with his musical prowess as part of the band Dead Man’s Bones. The goth rock band only released one album and featured on a few soundtracks, but the band's eerie, atmospheric sound showcased Gosling’s ability to shine far beyond the silver screen.

Milla Jovovich

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Milla Jovovich's career has always had multitudes. Not only was she a child model who went on to be famed as an actress for her role in the Resident Evil franchise, but she also released the critically acclaimed album The Divine Comedy. Her ethereal folk-pop sound highlighted her artistry beyond her on-screen action sci-fi hero persona, and she has since contributed songs for the soundtracks to several of her own films.

David McCallum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

David McCallum, famous for his long-running role in NCIS as well as The Man From U.N.C.L.E, also dabbled in music with his instrumental albums in the 1960s, where he showcased his skills as a classically-trained musician. His song "The Edge" gained a resurgence of fame after being sampled in Dr. Dre’s iconic "The Next Episode" in 2000.

Scarlett Johansson

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson took a brief detour to explore her musical side in 2008 with the album Anywhere I Lay My Head, featuring dreamy covers of Tom Waits songs. NME named the album the 23rd best album of 2008, and it peaked at number 126 on the Billboard 200. She would later release a collaborative album with singer Pete Yorn titled Break Up, inspired by Serge Gainsbourg and Brigitte Bardot's duets, the album reached number 41 in the United States.

Richard Harris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Richard Harris has been involved in many a career-defining moment as one of Ireland's most beloved actors, but he is forever linked to his rendition of "MacArthur Park." The 1968 hit was featured on his album A Tramp Shining, and the seven-minute song reached number 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It became a pop culture phenomenon, blending his theatrical flair with one of the era’s most dramatic melodies, and would later be covered by disco diva Donna Summer.

Joe Pesci

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before Goodfellas and Home Alone, Joe Pesci released the album Little Joe Sure Can Sing! in the 1960s, when he worked as a lounge singer before his acting career took off. He would follow up that album with 1998's poorly received Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You, based and titled after his character from My Cousin Vinny. 21 years and two retirements later, he would release his third album, 2019's Pesci... Still Singing.

Donald Glover

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you know him as Donald Glover, or you know him as Childish Gambino, we can guarantee: You've likely heard of him. Glover has always balanced his critically acclaimed rap career with his acting career, winning awards Grammy Awards for songs like "This Is America," while using his experience in the rap world to create and star in critical darling shows like Atlanta.

Mark Wahlberg

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Wahlberg's career began as Marky Mark, one member of the Funky Bunch. The group was known for their iconic '90s hit "Good Vibrations," which made it to number one on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1991. The group disbanded in 1993 before Wahlberg's breakout and becoming a Hollywood A-lister. They were so popular, they even had a video game, Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch: Make My Video—but it was a critical and commercial flop.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jada Pinkett Smith reminds us all that the Smith family is a family of musicians—not just Willow and Will. She brought her rock edge to the music scene as the frontwoman of the metal band Wicked Wisdom in 2002. The band would go on to open up for Britney Spears on her 2004 Onyx Hotel World Tour, as well as be invited to perform at Ozzfest 2005 by Sharon Osbourne herself.

Zooey Deschanel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zooey Deschanel's music career took off just as her acting career thrust her into the spotlight. She embodied the millennial twee of the late 2000s with her songs for movies like (500) Days of Summer and Elf, as well as the theme song for New Girl. But her quirky style is most encapsulated with her work in indie-folk music duo She & Him alongside M. Ward, whose six albums are a hit with fans of vintage sounds.

Jared Leto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jared Leto isn’t just an Oscar-winning actor—he’s the lead vocalist of Thirty Seconds to Mars alongside his brother Shannon, with hits like "Closer to the Edge" and "The Kill" defining their alternative rock success. The progressive scream-rock band has released six albums since 2002, showing that Leto's rockstar persona isn't just an act—he actually lives it, too.

Debbie Reynolds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In her nearly 70-year career, it's no surprise that Debbie Reynolds had her time on the music charts. Debbie Reynolds dazzled audiences with her hit "Tammy," named after the Tammy film series that she starred in, and topped the charts in 1957. The golden age Hollywood star would later release two other top-25 Billboard chart-toppers: "A Very Special Love," which was #20 in January 1958; and 'Am I That Easy to Forget', #25 in March 1960.

Hugh Jackman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman didn't just play The Music Man on Broadway—he is a real-life music man, too. Jackman dazzles in both acting and singing on stage and on screen, earning accolades for his roles in Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman. The soundtrack for The Greatest Showman went #1 in 2017, and Jackman won the Grammy Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Bruce Willis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It can be hard to imagine him as anything other than the tough guy action star from Die Hard, but Bruce Willis rocked the '80s with his bluesy companion album The Return of Bruno. Tracks like "Respect Yourself" revealed his playful side, making him a true entertainer in multiple realms—and the album, the first of Willis's two albums, went #14 on the US charts.

Queen Latifah

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At 19 years old, Queen Latifah stormed the music scene with rap song "Ladies First"—but it wasn't until her 1993 Grammy-winning single 'U.N.I.T.Y.' became an anthem for female empowerment and the feminist movement, made her the solo female rapper to receive a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. Not to mention, she managed to do this while also starring in hit Fox sitcom Living Single.

Cheryl Ladd

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Before she was one of Charlie’s Angels, Cheryl Ladd moved to Los Angeles to pursue music and was known as the singing voice of Melody for the Josie and the Pussycats animated series. Once she broke out as the replacement for Farrah Fawcett on the spy series, Ladd continued her music career, releasing a self-titled album featuring her hit single, "Think It Over." She also guest starred on several music variety shows and specials as well as performed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl XIV in January 1980.