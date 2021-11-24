Adele Says Her Son Will Probably Hate Her Song About Him When He's Older

Adele wrote the song "My Little Love" for her son Angelo, with heartbreaking lyrics interspersed with conversations in which she attempted to explain his parents' divorce to him.

Although the song is incredibly touching, Adele has anticipated that Angelo might not always be the biggest fan of it in the future. "He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager," she told q with Tom Power (via People). "But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life—not the album—so I had to include it."

The conversations featured on the track were Adele's way "to be clear with him and just be honest with him" about how lost she was feeling.

"Imagine hearing that as a 6-year-old. 'What do you mean you don't know what you're doing?' You panic, and your whole world would implode," she quipped. "I couldn't hide from him. He could see me even clearer if I tried to hide from him."

But even though she knows Angelo might not always love the song, Adele says creating "My Little Love" was necessary for her to heal. "It sorted out some of the clutter that was going on in my ability to talk about how I was feeling," she explained.

Adele's highly anticipated new album 30 was released on Nov. 19 and has basically had the whole world in sobs ever since. Many of the songs on the album center around Adele's divorce from Konecki, which the star has been incredibly candid about in the past few weeks.