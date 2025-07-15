I Know What You Did Last Summer is the gift that keeps on giving (albeit a jump scare-filled one). Back in 1997, the horror film projected Sarah Michelle Gellar and Jennifer Love Hewitt to star status. 27 years later, the spooky storyline—and its hook-wielding killer—are back for round two. This summer, the remake unites a new group of burgeoning young actors, led by Outer Banks breakout star, Madelyn Cline.

Since early June, the 27-year-old has been the press tour's unofficial It-girl-in-Chief, much like her character, Danica Richards. With help from her stylist, Mimi Cuttrell, Cline embodies Danica's flirty, popular girl get-up on and off the red carpet. Most recently, on July 14, she made the grandest of entrances at the L.A. premiere of I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Complete with an ultra-plunging halter neckline and an open back, Cline's baby pink gown hailed from the Spring/Summer 2025 collection by Conner Ives, the innovative New York designer behind the viral "Protect the Dolls" T-shirt. Look 23 was a perfect pick for the summer premiere. The entire look was light and airy, especially the skirt's delicate ruching that cascaded down a high-low train.

Madelyn Cline wore a pink ruched gown from Conner Ives at the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The gown's asymmetrical hemline revealed her Paris Texas mules in a similar neutral shade. Perhaps inspired by the model, Cline accessorized with minimal bling: only diamond-encrusted hoop earrings, mismatched rings, and a singular bracelet, all from Gabriel & Co. Her $15,700 huggie hoops sparkled with 4.25 carats laid within 18k white gold hardware.

It was the perfect summery style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastels mark a vibrant detour for the neutral-loving minimalist. While promoting Outer Banks Season 4, Cline followed a more narrow color palette of white, black, and the occasional beige number. At the Oct. 2024 premiere, she got her hands on a vintage Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2010 gown in stark white. (As the all-American label's brand ambassador, she likely has an all-access pass to the brand archives.)

In Oct. 2024, Madelyn walked the sandy carpet in vintage Tommy Hilfiger. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Judging by the first few events, Cline's I Know What You Did Last Summer trail appears to follow an overarching preppy and polished, yet vibrant, theme. On June 14, she teased the new era in a corseted little red dress, courtesy of Magda Butrym. Its crimson color was bookended by her costars, Chase Sui Wonders and Sarah Pidgeon, both in luxe LBDs.

The three co-stars posed in mini dresses at the trailer teaser event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sourcing Conner Ives was another momentous move for Cline. The 29-year-old creative experienced a meteoric rise to fame this decade, at the hands of Rihanna, Zendaya, Emma Watson, Kim Kardashian, and Dua Lipa.

This spring, his white T-shirt adorned with the phrase, "Protect The Dolls" stole the hearts of fashion muses everywhere. Within weeks, Charli XCX, Pedro Pascal, Tilda Swinton, and Lisa Rinna (to name a few celebs) styled the plain white tee, showing support for transgender women. The $99 shirt consistently sells out, each time donating a portion of the proceeds to Trans Lifeline, a nonprofit.

Pedro Pascal wore the "Protect the Dolls" T-shirt at the Thunderbolts premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I Know What You Did Last Summer hits theaters on July 18, so stay tuned for Cline's next press tour 'fit. Perhaps she'll give the "Protect the Dolls" shirt a go.