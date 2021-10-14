Adele Has "Never Felt More Peaceful" in Her Life as She Announces Her New Album

Adele has been teasing her new album for a while now, promoting it by going on Instagram Live and being totally perplexed by the phrase "body count," but she's now made things official official.

In a new Instagram post, the singer confirmed that 30 will be released on Nov. 19, accompanying the announcement with some reflections on what this album means to her.

"I was certainly nowhere near where I'd hoped to be when I first started nearly 3 years ago," she wrote. "Quite the opposite actually. I rely on routine and consistency to feel safe. I always have. And yet there I was knowingly - willingly even, throwing myself into a maze of absolute mess and inner turmoil!"

She continued, "I've learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way. I've shed many layers but also wrapped myself in new ones. Discovered genuinely useful and wholesome mentalities to lead with, and I feel like I've finally found my feeling again. I'd go as far as to say that I've never felt more peaceful in my life."

Adele's words are so thoughtful, it seems clear that this album will be as deeply touching as were her first three (also named after her age at time of release: 19, 21 and 25). She also explained how working on this album helped her get through a difficult time in her life ("divorce, babe, divorce" as she said on IG Live). For context, she and ex Simon Konecki finalized their divorce in March 2021, according to The Sun.

"It was my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life," Adele said of the album, before making the message an ode to her best friends.

"When I was writing it, it was my friend who came over with a bottle of wine and a takeaway to cheer me up," she wrote. "My wise friend who always gives the best advice. Not to forget the one who's wild and says 'It's your Saturn return babes f*ck it, you only live once.' The friend who'd stay up all night and just hold my hand while I'd sob relentlessly not knowing why. The get up and go friend who would pick me up and take me somewhere I said I didn't want to go but just wanted to get me out of the house for some vitamin D. That friend who snuck in and left me a magazine with a face mask and some bath salts to make me feel loved while inadvertently reminding me not only what month it actually was but that I should probably exercise some self-care!"

She continued, "And then that friend who no matter what, checked in on me even though I'd stopped checking in with them because I'd become so consumed by my own grief. I've painstakingly rebuilt my house and my heart since then and this album narrates it."

Her conclusion? "Home is where the heart is x." My conclusion? Adele sounds like she has the best support system in the world. I'm so happy for her and so very excited for the album. Bring on 30!

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

