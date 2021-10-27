Adele's Ex-Husband Came to a Special Taping of Her Album About Divorce

Not to state the obvious, but Adele's divorce was in no way an easy experience. Knowing that, it's nice to see that she and ex-husband Simon Konecki are getting along well enough for him to attend events that are important to her career.

According to Us Weekly, Adele's ex and their son Angelo were present at a recent special taping of songs off her upcoming album, 30, at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. The super exclusive performance will feature on the CBS special Adele One Night Only, which is set to air on Nov. 14.

Speaking to British Vogue about the catalyst for her divorce from Konecki, Adele explained that it was more of a fizzling out situation. "It just wasn’t… It just wasn’t right for me any more," she said. "I didn’t want to end up like a lot of other people I knew. I wasn’t miserable miserable, but I would have been miserable had I not put myself first. But, yeah, nothing bad happened or anything like that."

Adele was also concerned about how she was explaining divorce to her son, and she hopes that her album can help him understand the situation. When asked on Instagram Live what the album was about, she put it in the most Adele way possible: "divorce, babe, divorce," she said.

What this means is that, during the taping, Konecki had to sit and listen to his ex-wife singing about their former marriage. I think it shows wonderful maturity from both of them that they were comfortable with that situation, although I'm very offended that I wasn't also invited. Really, Adele, Kris Jenner over me?

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io