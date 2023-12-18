Fans Rally Behind Amanda Bynes After She Announces She’s “Pausing” Her Podcast

Fans of Amanda Bynes are rallying behind the former childhood star after she announced she's taking a step back from her new podcast after only one episode.



On Sunday, Dec. 17, Bynes posted a video on TikTok explaining that she's pausing her new podcast, titled the Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: Podcast, just days after its inaugural episode.



"Even though the podcast is doing really well and the response has been great, I am going to take a pause on it for now," Bynes explained. "We are not able to get the type of guests that I'd like on the show."



Bynes went on to say that she has been unable to book the likes of Drake, Jack Harlow or Post Malone, and without high-profile guests scheduled to appear on the show she is not willing to continue the podcast at this time.



"So, maybe one day if we're able to get those types of guests on the show we will resume the podcast," she added. "But for now, I'm taking a pause on it. Thank you everyone who watched, I really hope you enjoyed it, and that's all for now."



Bynes spoke directly to the camera, sporting tinted-blue eyebrows, platinum blonde hair, and a black headband.

Fans of Bynes were quick to fill the comment section with their love and support.



"WE DON'T NEED GUESTS. We would love to hear about YOU," one TikTok user wrote. "Do a solo podcast I swear that's what people truly want; we are here (because) of YOU," another commented. "I, personally, would absolutely watch just you talking about life," another fan promised.

"Please don’t disappear again. We enjoy having you back," one fan wrote, to which Bynes responded with a simple pink bow emoji.



Bynes launched her podcast alongside her friend Paul Sieminiski on December 9, 2023. During the podcast, she interviewed tattoo artist Dahlia Moth before the actress discussed her own facial tattoo—a small, thin-lined heart located on her cheek directly below her left eye.



“Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos,” the 37-year-old said. “It shouldn’t matter.”



Shortly after the episode aired, she posted a series of videos on TikTok addressing what she referred to as her "new look."



"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skin folds in the corners of my eyes," Bynes said at the time. "I don’t have those skin folds anymore—it was one of the best things I could have ever done for my self-confidence and it made me feel a lot better in my skin. So I just wanted to post about that just to clear up that rumor as to why I have a new look. I feel a lot better now about myself, and I’m so glad I had the blepharoplasty surgery. It was one of the greatest things I could’ve ever done."



Here's hoping Bynes' podcast makes a triumphant return, and soon—her fans are certainly looking forward to more updates from the childhood star.