Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh's Publicized Name Change "Could Not Have Been Avoided," Legal Expert Claims
"Because she is no longer a minor, she can essentially call herself whatever she wants."
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh's highly-publicized decision to change her last name—a decision that made headlines around the world—could not have been avoided, one legal expert claims.
“In reality, it could not have been avoided,” David Glass, a California-based family law attorney, told People in a recent interview. "She has to file a formal petition with the court to change her name. And she has to run an ad four weeks in a row before the hearing is scheduled, in addition to giving both of her parents written notification.”
In other words, these necessary legal steps cannot be sidestepped, no matter who your parents are or how famous you may be, which can and often do catch the attention of media publications, as was the case with Jolie-Pitt.
"These name change petitions usually run very smoothly and are granted, unless the person has a criminal history and is trying to get away from punishment or liabilities," Glass added. "I’ve never seen one opposed in court."
According to Glass, Pitt "could come to court" and claim that his daughter has successfully or in some way "been alienated against him by the mother," however "because she is no longer a minor, she can essentially call herself whatever she wants.”
On May 17, the day she turned 18, Jolie-Pitt filed a petition to legally change her name from Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to Shiloh Jolie. According to a source who previously spoke to People, Jolie-Pitt hired her own lawyer and paid for their services herself in order to drop her estranged father's surname.
Pitt and Jolie are still in the middle of a highly contentious divorce, following an alleged incident between Pitt, Jolie and their children in 2016.
In court paperwork filed in 2022, Jolie claims Pitt abused her and her kids while on a private plane traveling from France to California, The New York Times reported at the time.
According to the filing, "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." At one point, Jolie alleges Pitt “poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.” According to The New York Times, the incident was investigated but federal authorities declined to press criminal charges against Pitt. Days after the plane trip and alleged incident, Jolie filed for divorce.
Brad Pitt is reportedly "aware" of and "upset" by his daughter's decision to change her last name, People reported at the time.
“He’s never felt more joy than when she was born,” a source close to the actor told the publication. “He always wanted a daughter.”
Jolie-Pitt was born May 27, 2006, after Jolie and Pitt had adopted their daughter, Zahara.
“The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad,” the source continued. “He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."
If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship abuse in any form, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline for free, confidential support 24/7/365. Text START to 88788, call 1-800-799-SAFE(7233) or chat online at TheHotline.org.
