Angelina Jolie last walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet 14 years ago. The actor, philanthropist, and Atelier Jolie founder seemed to decide that was a few years too many. On May 16, she made her triumphant return to La Croisette with a glamorous adjustment to one of her favorite designers.

Returning to one of fashion's glitziest (and strictest) red carpets could stress out even the most seasoned pros. So Jolie and style advisor Ilya Vanzato decided to modify her emotional support sweater brand for a photo-op at the Eddington premiere. Steps away from Natalie Portman in custom Dior, Jolie glittered in a Fall 2025 gown by Brunello Cucinelli—the same label behind many of the cashmere matching sets and quiet luxury dresses she wears around New York City. It shared the creamy, curl-up-and-read ivory shade of Jolie's favorite neutral knitwear. The subtle presence of glittering thread and a stiff, structured A-line skirt weren't anything like her ordinary outfits.

Angelina Jolie returned to Cannes for the May 16 premiere of Eddington. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The strapless back cut low to reveal her tattoos. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolie supplemented her Cannes red carpet gown with a wine red manicure and a face of Tom Ford Beauty. A single pendant necklace by Chopard and Ingiliz heels rounded out her understated red carpet return.

With more than a decade between Jolie's latest Cannes Film Festival appearances, her style was bound to evolve. Still, there's a stark difference between the Jolie who attended in 2011 and the one who came back in 2025. At the Tree of Life premiere 14 years ago, Jolie chose a strapless chocolate dress with a slit to rival her infamous black Oscars gown. The Cannes edition featured extra ruching around the waist and a bow-like adornment at her hip.

Three years prior, Jolie had walked the red carpet pregnant to promote Kung Fu Panda alongside Jack Black. Her modern-day penchant for neutrals was nowhere to be seen. Instead, she'd opted for a Greek goddess gown with a plunge neckline and pleats all over the skirt.

Jolie last attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2011, where she wore a chocolate strapless gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jolie also attended in 2008 for the premiere of Kung Fu Panda. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie has kept a low profile in the quiet period after awards season. She'd campaigned for Maria in a slate of camel, cream, and ivory gowns from Thekitvintage and Alexander McQueen, plus a few designs from Atelier Jolie. Regardless of who she's wearing, it needs to be said: It's nice to see her back in French Riviera mode.

