Angelina Jolie Doesn't Want Her Life Story Turned Into a Movie

Angelina Jolie is completely against the idea of her life being turned into a biopic.

During an interview with The Sunday Times, Jolie was asked whether she would ever be the subject of a biopic about her life. "That gets the most insane question award," she told the interviewer.

The actress is currently starring as opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic Maria. Reflecting on the role, and the possibility of being the subject of her own biopic one day, Jolie told the outlet, "When you're a public person and you're playing her... you're conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life, so we tried to be thoughtful. Let's hope there isn’t one about my life."

Earlier this year, Jolie revealed that training to sing in Maria was a huge undertaking, particularly as she felt self-conscious about her voice. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie explained, "I don't sing." She continued, "I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing."

Elaborating on an ex-partner who criticized her voice, Jolie told the outlet, "It was a relationship I was in. And so I just assumed I couldn't really sing. I'd been to theater school, so it was weird that it even had an affect on me. I just kind of adapted to this persons opinion. So it took me getting past a lot of things to start singing."

Ultimately, singing for the movie became therapeutic for the mother of six. "It was the therapy I didn't realize I needed," she said in her interview with The Sunday Times. "Singing opera requires you to be as emotionally open as you possibly can be—it's not like singing in the car. It's cathartic. I've never pushed myself or opened myself up in that way, that was daunting."

Meanwhile, Jolie's sons Maddox and Pax worked on the movie as production assistants, which allowed the Changeling star to broach some difficult topics with them. "They were able to consider the relationships in the film and the violence," Jolie told The Sunday Times. "Things that sometimes you don't have the opportunity to discuss with your sons, so I felt fortunate."

