Angelina Jolie Doesn't Want Her Life Story Turned Into a Movie
"You're conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life."
Angelina Jolie is completely against the idea of her life being turned into a biopic.
During an interview with The Sunday Times, Jolie was asked whether she would ever be the subject of a biopic about her life. "That gets the most insane question award," she told the interviewer.
The actress is currently starring as opera singer Maria Callas in the biopic Maria. Reflecting on the role, and the possibility of being the subject of her own biopic one day, Jolie told the outlet, "When you're a public person and you're playing her... you're conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life, so we tried to be thoughtful. Let's hope there isn’t one about my life."
Earlier this year, Jolie revealed that training to sing in Maria was a huge undertaking, particularly as she felt self-conscious about her voice. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie explained, "I don't sing." She continued, "I had somebody in my life who was not kind to me about singing."
Elaborating on an ex-partner who criticized her voice, Jolie told the outlet, "It was a relationship I was in. And so I just assumed I couldn't really sing. I'd been to theater school, so it was weird that it even had an affect on me. I just kind of adapted to this persons opinion. So it took me getting past a lot of things to start singing."
Ultimately, singing for the movie became therapeutic for the mother of six. "It was the therapy I didn't realize I needed," she said in her interview with The Sunday Times. "Singing opera requires you to be as emotionally open as you possibly can be—it's not like singing in the car. It's cathartic. I've never pushed myself or opened myself up in that way, that was daunting."
Meanwhile, Jolie's sons Maddox and Pax worked on the movie as production assistants, which allowed the Changeling star to broach some difficult topics with them. "They were able to consider the relationships in the film and the violence," Jolie told The Sunday Times. "Things that sometimes you don't have the opportunity to discuss with your sons, so I felt fortunate."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
The Cast of 'The Ultimatum' Season 3 Is Full of L.A.-Based Influencers—Meet the Reality Stars
The divisive Netflix hit is back to ask a new set of couples whether they'll marry or move on.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Daisy Edgar-Jones Finds a Chic Way to Winterize Her Birkenstocks
Dads everywhere rejoiced when the 'Twisters' star stepped out in socks and sandals.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Avoid a Joint Appearance With Separate Diana Award Tributes
The royal brothers remembered their late mother while supporting the charity's 25th anniversary.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Angelina Jolie Spoke to Her Sons About "Violence" and "Relationships" While Making 'Maria'
"Things that sometimes you don't have the opportunity to discuss with your sons..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Angelina Jolie's Son Knox Joins Her on the Red Carpet for the First Time in 3 Years
His twin Vivienne has accompanied her mom much more recently.
By Iris Goldsztajn Last updated
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Lawyer Has Also Worked With Kim Kardashian, Britney Spears, and Angelina Jolie
Meet Laura Wasser.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Son Pax Taken to Hospital After E-Bike Crash
The 20-year-old reportedly suffered a head injury and hip pain.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Angelina Jolie Expresses Wish to “End the Fighting” with Brad Pitt As Their Prolonged and Exhausting Divorce Battle Continues
Eight years after their split in 2016, the Jolie-Pitt divorce is still not finalized, and Jolie’s attorney said she wants to “put their family on a clear path toward healing.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has “Virtually No Contact” with the Adult Children He Shares with Ex Angelina Jolie
That said, Pitt “still loves all of his kids tremendously.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Brad Pitt Knows Daughter Shiloh’s Recent Decision to Remove “Pitt” from Her Surname Represents “More Than a Name Change”: Sources
The May 27 legal filing reportedly left Pitt “devastated.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Files Paperwork on Her 18th Birthday to Legally Drop “Pitt” from Her Surname
She’s far from the only Jolie-Pitt sibling to eschew the use of Pitt in her name—but so far, the only one to file legal paperwork to remove it.
By Rachel Burchfield Published