Post-Brad Pitt Split, Angelina Jolie Says She Hasn’t Felt Like Herself “For a Decade”

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Angelina Jolie is opening up in a new interview with Vogue, revealing in its November 2023 cover story that she didn’t feel like herself and felt down “for a decade” after her contentious and tumultuous split from Brad Pitt in 2016 after 12 years together—but that her experience as a mother was a lifeline.
“I was 26 when I became a mother,” said Jolie (who has six children). “My entire life changed. Having children saved me—and taught me to be in this world differently. I think, recently, I would’ve gone under in a much darker way had I not wanted to live for them. They’re better than me, because you want your children to be.”
Jolie continued that it is her hope that she serves as a “safe place” for her children, “but I’m also the one that they laugh at—and I see them taking over so many different aspects of our family,” she said.
Jolie—who is currently producing a Broadway musical—admitted she feels “a bit down these days,” and said she hasn’t felt like herself for a decade, though she didn’t delve into why. “We had a lot of healing to do,” she said. “We’re still finding our footing.”
Jolie appears on the cover of Vogue “in a striking white strapless gown adorned with pink spray paint, using the platform to promote her new fashion venture, Atelier Jolie,” Entertainment Tonight reports. Of the brand, Jolie said “I don’t want to be a big fashion designer. I want to build a house for other people to become that. I’m hoping to change many aspects of my life. And this is the forward-facing me.”
Atelier Jolie is more than just a fashion label, but also a platform to empower women to embrace their vulnerability: “I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft,” Jolie said. “After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment. Sounds silly, but I assumed that pants and boots projected a ‘tougher’ look, a stronger me…Now I wonder if…I don’t know what my style is, because I’m still understanding who I am at 48.”
After meeting on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005, Jolie and Pitt became one of Hollywood’s most famous couples, eventually marrying in 2014. Their marriage ended in 2016 “after an alleged altercation during a private flight with their children,” Entertainment Tonight reports. Pitt was accused of “choking and striking” their son, Maddox, although no charges were ever filed, and he denies the claims. Since their split, the two have been locked into a legal battle over custody of their children and ownership of a winery they once co-owned; in May 2021, they were granted joint custody, “but the decision was later overturned, leaving the matter unresolved to this day,” Entertainment Tonight reports.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Made a “Mega Secret” Detour to This European Country After the Invictus Games
The couple are said to have visited a member of the royal family while there.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Why is Meghan Markle’s Former Costar Sharing So Many Behind-the-Scenes Images of Her?
Adams later walked back sharing the never-before-seen photos, saying he was “incredibly sorry.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Queen Elizabeth and (Then) Prince Charles’ Relationship Suffered Because of His Relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles, Andrew Morton Says
“He could love her, but he needed to leave her,” the Firm (and Her late Majesty) said at the time.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Angelina Jolie Believes She Would Have Gone "A Much Darker Way" If It Hadn't Been for Her Children
She shares six children with ex Brad Pitt.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Angelina Jolie Hired Her 15-Year-Old Daughter Vivienne to Be Her Assistant
So cute!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
A Complete Timeline of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Relationship
They've come a long way.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Who Is Brad Pitt's New Girlfriend, Model Nicole Poturalski?
The new couple were spotted vacationing in France.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly "So Proud of Shiloh and Who She Has Become" on Her 14th Birthday
Angelina Jolie and her ex-husband Brad Pitt's kid Shiloh Jolie-Pitt turns 14 today, and Entertainment Tonight got rare intel from a source about Pitt's relationship with Shiloh.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Angelina Jolie’s Oldest Child Maddox "Doesn’t Really See Himself" as Brad Pitt’s Son
Us Weekly reports this week that Brad Pitt and their oldest son Maddox Jolie-Pitt aren't close at all. Maddox doesn't want to be. Here, details.
By Alyssa Bailey
-
Angelina Jolie and Queen Elizabeth II Are Basically BFFs Now
"She’s just this really lovely lady who really cares about people around the world."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Angelina Jolie Is Eager to Continue Therapy with Brad Pitt
Could they be...wait for it...consciously uncoupling?!
By Mehera Bonner