Anne Hathaway Apologizes to Journalist for "Awful" 2012 Interview That Went Viral
All's well that ends well!
Anne Hathaway just apologized to a reporter after an "awful" 2012 interview between the two of them went viral.
Reporter Kjersti Flaa posted a video over the weekend reflecting back on her interviews with the cast of Les Misérables: Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfriend, Samantha Barks, Russell Crowe, and Anne Hathaway.
For those interviews, Flaa decided to sing one of the questions and have the actors sing their answer back, which drew mixed reactions, but mostly the actors played along. Hathaway, however, simply said she wouldn't be doing that, then proceeded to give Flaa fairly short answers for the rest of the interview.
Flaa's video made the rounds online, and many people commented, either calling Hathaway rude or defending her for setting boundaries.
But on Wednesday, Flaa posted a new video, telling her followers that Hathaway had reached out to her to make things right.
"Yesterday, I did receive an email. It was from Anne Hathaway's publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne Hathaway," the journalist said. "I have to say, I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never gonna even see that video. But she did. And she did something pretty amazing."
Flaa continued, "She sent me a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then, when she did this interview, and she apologized for being—giving me an awful interview, basically. It was so touching to me.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
"Just talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed, because I was just so grateful that she did that. And it was a very personal note, and we decided that I wouldn't share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did, because I thought that was just so amazing."
Flaa also made headlines recently when an interview of hers with Blake Lively and Parker Posey from 2016 went viral after Flaa called it "the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced" and said that it had "made me want to quit my job."
Lively's team has not directly responded to that viral interview, though a source close to the actress defended her in an interview with People.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Taylor Swift Makes $5 Million Donation for Hurricanes Helene and Milton Relief
One organization thanked Swift for her generosity.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Says Ben Affleck Split Did "Almost Take Me Out for Good" the Second Time
She doesn't regret any of the lessons she's learned.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
This Top-Rated Laser Hair Removal Device is on Mega Sale at Amazon Right Now
Shop it now for less than $200.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Anne Hathaway Is Reportedly In Talks to Reprise Her Role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel
The actress previously harbored doubts that a part two would ever happen.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Anne Hathaway on Being 5 Years Sober: "That Feels Like a Milestone"
She's spoken about her sobriety before.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Anne Hathaway Says That She Stopped Getting Sent Romantic Scripts As She Neared Turning 40
Before her current project, ‘The Idea of You,’ the 41-year-old said “I hadn’t been sent a romantic script in a really long time.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Anne Hathaway Provides a Much-Awaited Update on Sequels for Two of Her Most Popular Movies
There's some good news, and there's some bad news.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Anne Hathaway Details the "Gross" Audition Request She Once Endured
"Now we know better."
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Anne Hathaway Opens Up About Her Decision to Be Sober, Dealing with Anxiety, and Knowing She's Sexy
"I’m a Scorpio. I know what I’m like on a Saturday night."
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Anne Hathaway Says Online Vitriol from 'Hathahate' Cost Her Acting Roles
Meanwhile, as so many are, she was struggling through loss that she didn't speak about as the trolls piled on.
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Julie Andrews Has a Surprising Take on the 'Princess Diaries 3' Rumors
Fans might not like this news.
By Meghan De Maria Published