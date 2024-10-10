Anne Hathaway Apologizes to Journalist for "Awful" 2012 Interview That Went Viral

Anne Hathaway just apologized to a reporter after an "awful" 2012 interview between the two of them went viral.

Reporter Kjersti Flaa posted a video over the weekend reflecting back on her interviews with the cast of Les Misérables: Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfriend, Samantha Barks, Russell Crowe, and Anne Hathaway.

For those interviews, Flaa decided to sing one of the questions and have the actors sing their answer back, which drew mixed reactions, but mostly the actors played along. Hathaway, however, simply said she wouldn't be doing that, then proceeded to give Flaa fairly short answers for the rest of the interview.

Flaa's video made the rounds online, and many people commented, either calling Hathaway rude or defending her for setting boundaries.

This might be my worst interview idea ever - YouTube Watch On

But on Wednesday, Flaa posted a new video, telling her followers that Hathaway had reached out to her to make things right.

"Yesterday, I did receive an email. It was from Anne Hathaway's publicist, and he forwarded a message to me from Anne Hathaway," the journalist said. "I have to say, I was pretty shocked. I had not expected her to reach out to me at all. I thought she was never gonna even see that video. But she did. And she did something pretty amazing."

Flaa continued, "She sent me a long email explaining to me what she was going through right then, when she did this interview, and she apologized for being—giving me an awful interview, basically. It was so touching to me.

"Just talking about it makes me almost teary-eyed, because I was just so grateful that she did that. And it was a very personal note, and we decided that I wouldn't share exactly what was in the email, but I just wanted to share with you guys what she did, because I thought that was just so amazing."

Anne Hathaway just apologized to me for my bad 2012 interview with her - YouTube Watch On

Flaa also made headlines recently when an interview of hers with Blake Lively and Parker Posey from 2016 went viral after Flaa called it "the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced" and said that it had "made me want to quit my job."

Lively's team has not directly responded to that viral interview, though a source close to the actress defended her in an interview with People.