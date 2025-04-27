Anne Hathaway Goes Full Princess in a Cinderella Blue Duster Coat for Gigi Hadid's 30th Birthday

A Michael Kors sequin mini dress brought a little sparkle to the Princess of Genovia's outfit.

Anne Hathaway attends Gigi Hadid&#039;s 30th birthday holding hands with husband Adam Shulman
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Anne Hathaway is the star of The Princess Diaries, and her latest outfit appears to reference another Disney princess. Hathaway wore a light blue duster coat—in a shade not dissimilar to Cinderella's ball gown—to join a select group of celebrities at Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday party.

The Les Misérables star arrived at Le Chalet in Manhattan on Friday, April 25, holding hands with her husband Adam Shulman. Underneath her chic duster coat, Hathaway wore a Michael Kors Floral Sequin Stretch Scuba Mini Dress, which retails for $398. The mini dress added a little sparkle to the Oscar-winning actress's already regal outfit, while she carried a silver Bulgari Serpenti Forever Clutch and wore a pair of silver peep-toe platform heels.

Anne Hathaway channels Cinderella in a blue duster coat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway wearing a Michael Kors mini dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Serpenti Forever East-West Shoulder Bag
Bvlgari
Serpenti Forever East-West Shoulder Bag

Floral Sequin Stretch Scuba Mini Dress
Michael Kors
Floral Sequin Stretch Scuba Mini Dress

Earlier this month, Hathaway made waves when she attended the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 fashion show in New York City. It was the actress's AI-inspired ponytail that caught everyone's attention, as it perfectly accentuated Hathaway's cheekbones. "We were trying to create an AI-inspired version of Anne," Orlando Pita, the hairstylist behind the look, told Marie Claire's Ariel Baker. "I think the most important part of this [technique] is using double elastics to make sure that you get a really tight ponytail."

Anne Hathaway wearing a sleek high ponytail and a tan trench coat

Anne Hathaway wearing a high ponytail at the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 fashion show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway joined the likes of Bradley Cooper and Bella Hadid at Gigi's 30th birthday party. Rodeo champion Bella appeared to leave her boyfriend—professional horseback rider Adan Banuelos—at home for her sister's birthday party. Instead, the in-demand model arrived with a rare vintage Fendi Baguette as her plus-one.

Bella Hadid wears a skintight black leotard to Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday party

Bella Hadid with her rare vintage Fendi Baguette.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Tiffany and Co launch Blue Book 2025 Sea of Wonder at the Met Museum in New York

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid both wearing black leather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cooper, meanwhile, made sure to co-ordinate with his girlfriend, by wearing a black leather jacket to compliment Gigi's black leather pants.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

