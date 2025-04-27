Anne Hathaway is the star of The Princess Diaries, and her latest outfit appears to reference another Disney princess. Hathaway wore a light blue duster coat—in a shade not dissimilar to Cinderella's ball gown—to join a select group of celebrities at Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday party.

The Les Misérables star arrived at Le Chalet in Manhattan on Friday, April 25, holding hands with her husband Adam Shulman. Underneath her chic duster coat, Hathaway wore a Michael Kors Floral Sequin Stretch Scuba Mini Dress, which retails for $398. The mini dress added a little sparkle to the Oscar-winning actress's already regal outfit, while she carried a silver Bulgari Serpenti Forever Clutch and wore a pair of silver peep-toe platform heels.

Anne Hathaway channels Cinderella in a blue duster coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Anne Hathaway wearing a Michael Kors mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Kors Floral Sequin Stretch Scuba Mini Dress $398 at Michael Kors

Earlier this month, Hathaway made waves when she attended the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 fashion show in New York City. It was the actress's AI-inspired ponytail that caught everyone's attention, as it perfectly accentuated Hathaway's cheekbones. "We were trying to create an AI-inspired version of Anne," Orlando Pita , the hairstylist behind the look, told Marie Claire's Ariel Baker. "I think the most important part of this [technique] is using double elastics to make sure that you get a really tight ponytail."

Anne Hathaway wearing a high ponytail at the Ralph Lauren Collection Fall 2025 fashion show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hathaway joined the likes of Bradley Cooper and Bella Hadid at Gigi's 30th birthday party. Rodeo champion Bella appeared to leave her boyfriend—professional horseback rider Adan Banuelos —at home for her sister's birthday party. Instead, the in-demand model arrived with a rare vintage Fendi Baguette as her plus-one.

Bella Hadid with her rare vintage Fendi Baguette. (Image credit: Getty Images/Aeon/GC Images)

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid both wearing black leather. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cooper, meanwhile, made sure to co-ordinate with his girlfriend, by wearing a black leather jacket to compliment Gigi's black leather pants.