Anne Hathaway Pairs Jennifer Lopez's Beloved Birkin With Jennifer Lawrence's Favorite Mesh Flats
Is there a celebrity outfit groupchat we don't know about?
A look at Anne Hathaway's recent street style over the past few months alone reveals that her best looks come from both the fashion week front rows and her everyday attire. But it seems her regular attendance at the industry's top events has infiltrated her off-duty wardrobe in all the right ways. Now, at the top of a new season, the actress is pulling out some of this year's rising trends into her summer wardrobe—and she's taking cues from both Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence in the accessories department.
On Tuesday, June 18, the actress embraced an all-black dress code while stepping out in New York City to run errands for the afternoon. For the outing, Hathaway wore a sleeveless black vest with a matching-colored slip dress, the lace from the gown subtly peeking from underneath the top's deep V-shaped neckline.
Now, this is where Hathaway gets creative with her monochrome 'fit for the day: The Idea of You star balanced out the layered look with a pair of the celebrity-favorite mesh ballet flats from Alaïa—a style she wore with a pajama set and Birkin bag days earlier.
The award-winning actress not only pulled sartorial inspo from the high-fashion catwalks, but some of her fellow A-list circle as well. Her see-through mesh flats have arguably become a staple in the spring-summer outfit formula, with stars from Jennifer Lawrence to Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa incorporating the rising (and for some, polarizing) shoe into their everyday outfit formulas.
Flats aside, Hathaway also shielded her face with larger-than-life black sunglasses and a coordinating straw hat plopped on top of her long, wavy brunette hair.
The rest of Hathaway's accessories further prove she's inspired by her Hollywood peers. She casually styled her outfit with her white Apple AirPods in her ears and finished her outfit with not just one but two (!) handbags on her arm. Instead of a statement piece, the 41-year-old went the quiet-luxury route with a sleek leather maxi tote on one side (perhaps, inspired by Katie Holmes) and a decked-out Hèrmes Togo Birkin 30 bag on the other, which nods to none other than the industry's biggest Birkin aficionado, Jennifer Lopez. (Just like JLo, Hathaway's coveted purse comes with a hefty $20,000 price tag.) Similar to the late Jane Birkin, Hathaway's Hérmes purse was customized with a horse-shaped charm on the handles—and her styling choice also just so happens to be TikTok's go-to hack at the moment.
Hathaway managed to combine a slew of this year's It trends into one outfit—but it's clear she has her favorites. On June 14, the actress contrasted her black netted ballerinas and her J.Lo-inspired Birkin bag with a loose-fitted loungewear set, which featured a white tee worn underneath a soft, icy blue pinstriped button-down and matching baggy trousers.
Unlike Lopez or Holmes, it's not often that Hathaway steps out for a street-style photo opp. But between the end of the press tour for her recent film, The Idea of You, and filming her new project, Flowervale Street, she's spending her well-deserved free time mixing cues from her peers into her beloved minimalist style.
Summer could be the season of more Anne Hathaway street style. In the meantime, pull from her recent errand run and shop similar pieces, ahead.
Shop Anne Hathaway's All-Black Outfit
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
