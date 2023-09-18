It’s Official: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Simultaneously File for Divorce After Two Years of Marriage

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
It’s the type of news we hate to report—after two years of marriage, Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have simultaneously filed for divorce today, Page Six reports. The couple has been separated since earlier this year, and news broke of the split this summer amidst buzz that Grande is dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater.
Grande is being represented by celebrity-loved divorce lawyer Laura Wasser and cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split, TMZ reports. Grande and Gomez’s date of separation was listed as February 20, and Gomez reportedly filed his own divorce petition almost simultaneously. Page Six reports that “the estranged couple worked things out before going to the courthouse and that everything has been amicable.” The couple had a prenuptial agreement in place and the outlet reports that there are no hard feelings between the two, and “they’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process.”
Problems for the couple—who married in May 2021—seemed to emerge after Grande relocated to the U.K. to film Wicked late last year. By the beginning of 2023, cracks in the marriage were beginning to show, and fans began noticing that Grande had stopped wearing her wedding ring, particularly while at Wimbledon this summer. Not long after the Grande and Gomez separation news hit, news that Grande was dating Slater—who filed from divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, in July—came to the fore, although those close to both Grande and Slater maintain that their romantic relationship didn’t begin until after both had separated from their respective spouses.
Fame, lifestyle differences, and, ultimately, distance contributed to Grande and Gomez’s breakup; while Grande is one of the most famous women in the world, Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, is more low key and “reportedly could not handle the constant paparazzi attention,” Page Six reports. Grande has moved on with Slater, but the outlet reports that Gomez “has been dating other people for months.”
Per TMZ, “as for why it took so long between the date of separation [February 20] and the divorce filings [today], a source with direct knowledge tells us the two took their time to iron out details and settle.” The source told the outlet there are no hard feelings and “they’ve been really caring and respectful of one another every step of this process,” they said.
