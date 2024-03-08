Ashley Tisdale could have changed the course of teen-movie history.

In a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress confirmed that she screen-tested for the cult 2004 movie Mean Girls, and was up for the role of Karen Smith—which eventually went to Amanda Seyfried.

"It wasn't—oh yeah, it was for Karen actually. Gosh, it was so long ago," the Frenshe founder told Cohen. "I just remember screen-testing and it was me and Blake Lively, and someone else. But yeah, I screen-tested, that was like yonks ago, obviously."

She went on, "I just remember I ad-libbed, because I always liked in an audition to, like, steal the scene, and I ad-libbed one line and they put it in the movie. I was like, 'Are you kidding me?' I should've gotten a writer's credit. I'm kidding. But I was like, 'Dang!'"

Sadly, the High School Musical alum didn't elaborate on which line she improvised for her test. My money's on "I'm a mouse, duh," but I'm open to other suggestions.

Other fun behind-the-scenes Mean Girls tidbits have resurfaced over the years since the movie came out and stole our hearts.

One of these fun facts is that Glen Coco, the character of "Four for you, Glen Coco, you go, Glen Coco!" fame, was never meant to be part of the movie.

The actor David Reale explained that he auditioned for a different part in the film that he didn't get, but that he showed up to set anyway in the hopes of scoring some free food. "At one point the director recognized me from my audition and, as a consolation prize, said something like, 'Hey, I'm going to put you right in the front on this next scene and you'll have a name and everything,'" Reale explained.

And another fun fact is that Rachel McAdams, who portrayed Regina George, wore a $10,000 wig for the film. Whew!