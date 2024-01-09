Last night marked the debut of the new Mean Girls movie, which is an adaptation of the Broadway musical (which is, in turn, an adaptation of the 2004 Mean Girls film, which was based on Rosalind Wiseman’s book Queen Bees and Wannabees). The film stars contemporary pop darling Reneé Rapp, along with Angourice Rice and Chris Briney. And while all eyes were certainly on these rising mega-stars, one Mean Girls veteran captured everyone’s attention when she took to the red carpet: Lindsay Lohan.

Lohan, who recently re-entered show business after a several-year break from acting, starred as Cady Heron in the 2004 version of the film. Her iconic role cemented her place in pop culture, making her surprise appearance last night all the more exciting. She even posed with Tina Fey, who wrote and acted in both versions of the film.

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

(Image credit: KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

In terms of her beauty look, Lohan channeled Old Hollywood glam with her high-shine look. Her distinctive long, red hair was worn in gentle waves and a dramatic side part that tumbled down to her waist, with 1940s-esque volume at the top. Meanwhile, she sported dramatic cat eye eyeliner with heavy, swooping black lashes. Because her smoky eye was so dramatic, the rest of her makeup was subdued, with subtle pink blush climbing up the apples of her cheeks complementing delicate peach-pink lipstick.

Lohan’s makeup was in line with the current peach trend brought on by Pantone’s 2024 peach fuzz color of the year prediction, which has ushered in a deluge of pink makeup, skincare, and fashion. Her style last night also adhered to one of my personal beauty principles: Stick with one statement makeup look at a time. In other words, if I’m wearing heavy eye makeup, I never go with bold lips, and vice versa—unless I’m going for a monochrome look.

Below, products that’ll help you channel Lohan’s nostalgic look.

Get the Look