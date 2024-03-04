Ashley Tisdale's Nanny Accidentally Taught Her Toddler the F-Word

Ashley Tisdale's nanny had a hilarious moment with the actress' almost-3-year-old, when she unwittingly taught her the F-word.
What happened is that the High School Musical star was given the book Go the F*** to Sleep as a gift, which is designed to look like a children's storybook, but of course is actually meant for grown-ups.
Because of how uncannily it looks like a kids' book, it ended up in little Jupiter Iris French's pile of bedtime stories.
"My nanny read it to her [without knowing]," Tisdale explained in a recent interview with People. "And then I grabbed it one night until I realized what it was, so I just kept on reading, 'Go to sleep.'"
But of course Jupiter picked up on the subterfuge. "She goes, 'No, mama, no. It's go the f*** to sleep,'" Tisdale continued. "I was like, 'What the heck?'"
The family's nanny explained to Tisdale that Jupiter had told her that her dad, Christopher French, had previously read the book to her, which is why she thought it would be fine. "[Jupiter] has not said it since, but we were dying laughing," Tisdale concluded.
File this one under: hilarious celebrity parenting anecdotes. Other strong contenders include Hilary Duff's 4-year-old daughter telling everyone she had had a cooking mishap ("Banks told a story at camp...'my mom made bad chicken and now she has diarrhea...that's what happens when you make bad chicken'")—and Kristen Bell's daughter trying to order non-alcoholic beer at restaurants. So grateful to these ladies for sharing.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
