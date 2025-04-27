Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis's differing personalities have always been evident during their public appearances. Now, the former royal nanny of Kate Middleton and Prince William's children has opened up about what they're really like at home, including the hobbies they each have.

Caroline Redgrave worked as a royal nanny for five years, spending time with all three of Princess Kate and Prince William's kids during her employment. In an interview with The Sun, Redgrave explained how important nighttime was in the royal household, saying, "You get to know them in those quiet evening hours...That's when they're most relaxed." She continued, "And it's also when you see how grounded they really are; polite, playful, and full of personality."

"[They're] polite, playful, and full of personality." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Redgrave also discussed the important routines she helped construct for Charlotte, Louis, and George. "We always kept to a familiar structure of a warm bath, quiet play, stories, and then bed," she told the outlet. "It was designed to help them unwind slowly."

The former royal nanny continued, "The routine was the same, no matter what had gone on in the day." As for George, Charlotte, and Louis's skincare routines, Redgrave described them as "really simple, very natural." She explained, "No chemicals, no fuss. Just warm water, a soft cloth, and plant-based wash."

"We always kept to a familiar structure," the former royal nanny explained. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Redgrave also recalled how different Kate and William's children were from one another. Each evening, George reportedly enjoyed playing with building blocks, while his sister Charlotte could usually be found reading a book, and Louis liked playing with his stuffed toys.

"There was no screen time in the evenings," Redgrave told the publication. "It was all about slowing everything down." Finally, the royal kids would be given warm milk before bed, with possible snacks including bananas and rice cakes.