James Middleton Admits His Son "Spent the First Year of His Life Thinking He was a Dog"
"He'd crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch."
Queen Elizabeth was known as the biggest dog lover in the Royal Family, but Princess Kate's brother James Middleton might give the late monarch a run for her money. The Princess of Wales's little brother not only breeds dogs but owns his own pet food company, and last year, he published a memoir about how his beloved cocker spaniel Ella saved him from depression. In a new interview with Hello! magazine's The Daily Lowdown podcast, Middleton revealed that his little boy loves animals just as much as he does.
In fact, the Meet Ella author—who shares an 18-month old son, Inigo, with wife Alizée Thevenet—said his son's "first word was 'woof.'" His choice of word should come as no surprise given James and Alizée are pet parents to a whopping six dogs: Isla, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel and Nala.
Apparently, Inigo considers himself as part of the pack. Middleton admitted that the toddler "spent the first year of his life thinking he was a dog. He'd crawl around on all fours, which was entertaining to watch."
The James & Ella pet food founder continued, "But he loves dogs, particularly Isla—he puts his arm around her neck and squeezes. He loves chatting to the animals. He shouts at the chickens and knows what noise a cow makes. He shares many of my loves, which are tractors, sheep and dogs."
The Prince and Princess of Wales have benefitted from James's knowledge of canines, as their first dog, Lupo—who died in 2020—was bred by Middleton as well as their current dog, Orla.
In his memoir, Middleton wrote that his late dog Ella was responsible for saving him from a suicide attempt. After climbing through the skylight onto the roof of his London apartment building, James—who was suffering from deep depression—considered jumping, but looked down and saw Ella staring at him. "I haul myself back from the brink, slowly climb down the ladder and stroke Ella's silky head," he wrote. "She is the reason I do not take that fatal leap. She is Ella, the dog who saved my life."
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Jodie Turner-Smith’s Goddess Braids Are the It-Girl Protective Hairstyle for Summer
The actress revealed stunning goddess braids while promoting her new TV show. See her gorgeous look here.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Prince William and Princess Kate are "Acutely Aware" of "Problems" for Charlotte and Louis
A royal expert suggested Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis could look to one duo for inspiration.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Pauses Her Adidas Obsession for $120 Nike Sneakers
I've never been so shocked to see the Nike swoosh in my life.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
James Middleton Recreated the Famous ‘Love Actually’ Cue Card Scene to Help Spread an Important Message
"Dogs are for life—not just for Christmas."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
James Middleton Reveals How Princess Kate and Prince William Dodged Paparazzi at His Wedding Dinner
"It is challenging because the restaurant where we eat is quite exposed."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton "Burst Into Tears" When Confronted by Princess Kate About His Depression
"Sometimes the closer someone is to you, the harder it can be for them to help."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton Says Group Therapy Was "Easier" for Sisters Kate and Pippa After Revealing Parents Initially Blamed Themselves for His Depression
The Princess of Wales's brother shared insights on family therapy in his new memoir.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
James Middleton's Son Inigo Wears Clothes Donated by Princess Kate and Pippa Middleton
"They are milestones, because my sisters remember when their child was wearing something."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
James Middleton Says Sister Kate and the Rest of His Family Are More Open About Mental Health After His Depression Battle
"I know they're proud of me for telling my story."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Hates Playing Card Games With the "Fiercely Competitive" Middleton Family
"William would flinch at our ruthless determination to win at all costs."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Embarrassing Way Prince George and Princess Charlotte Helped Introduce Uncle James Middleton’s Now-Wife to Their Parents
Spoiler alert: There were lots of giggles and bedhead.
By Kristin Contino Published