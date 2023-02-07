Ashton Kutcher Was "F***ing Pissed" When Ex Demi Moore's Memoir Came Out

Ashton Kutcher recently revealed that he felt very strongly when his ex-wife Demi Moore's memoir came out in 2019.

"I was f***ing pissed," the That '90s Show actor said in a cover interview for Esquire. "I’d finally gotten to a place where the press had really laid off me and Mila, and my life and my family. And then the next day, [the paparazzi] are at my kids’ school."

However, Kutcher quickly caught himself: He didn't want to complain, according to the writer. "I don’t want to open anything up in that realm," the actor concluded.

While Kutcher only admitted to being angry about the attention Moore's memoir brought to his family, and especially to his children, there was plenty of material in the book itself that is likely to have been difficult for him to see out in the open.

In Inside Out, Moore opened up about accepting to have threesomes with Kutcher and other women and later regretting it, and claimed that her ex-husband had used those experiences to justify cheating on her.

"I put him first," she wrote (via People). "So when he expressed his fantasy of bringing a third person into our bed, I didn’t say no. I wanted to show him how great and fun I could be."

She further explained, "Because we had brought in a third party into our relationship, Ashton said, that blurred the lines and, to some extent, justified what he’s done [the alleged cheating, that is]."

In the same Esquire interview, Kutcher admitted that his now-wife Mila Kunis called him out on his behavior towards Moore. "You were an asshole," she told him, to which he said, "Was I…?" Kunis then told him, "Yeah, you were an asshole for a good two years."