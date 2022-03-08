Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Have Raised $18 Million for Ukraine to Date

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher launched a high-profile fundraiser for Kunis' native Ukraine several days back, pledging to match up to $3 million in donations.

At time of writing, their GoFundMe campaign, which is still accepting donations, has raised upwards of an incredible $18 million (including the $3 million from the famous couple) for the country that's been under attack from Russia since Feb. 24. For other ways to help the Ukrainian people, Marie Claire compiled a list of nonprofits and organizations that need support.

The two actors recorded a video statement to launch the fundraiser, explaining why this cause was so personal to them.

"I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983," Kunis started. "I came to America in 1991. I have always considered myself an American, a proud American, I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

Kutcher commented, "And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."

Kunis continued, "The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."

Kutcher then said, "And while we witness the bravery of the people of the country that she was born in, we're also witness to the needs of those who have chosen safety. We're raising funds to support a relief effort that will have immediate impact and supply much needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area."

The couple reposted the statement to Kutcher's Instagram, where famous followers applauded the initiative. Reese Witherspoon wrote, "Donating now!" while Jenna Dewan wrote, "Amazing !" and Ukrainian flag emojis abounded.

The fundraiser, which they created on behalf of GoFundMe.org, will benefit Airbnb.org for providing housing to Ukrainian refugees, and Flexport.org, which is organizing shipments of supplies to those refugees.

Kunis and Kutcher are just two of the many public figures who have made their support for the Ukraine known. Gigi Hadid recently pledged her Fashion Month earnings to relief for the country, royals including the Sussexes and the Cambridges put out statements in support of Ukraine, and Queen Letizia of Spain wore a vyshyvanka—a traditional Ukrainian and Belarusian embroidered blouse—to show her support in a visual way.