Selena Gomez Says She’s "Excited" to Become a Mom Someday in Joint Interview with Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez are engaged and just released a new album together, so obviously, they have a lot to be excited about right now. But, that doesn't mean they can't also look forward to the future. As reported by People, in a joint interview with the Jay Shetty Podcast, Gomez and Blanco talked about whether they would like to have children together, and Blanco also shared the cute way that his fiancée always connects with kids when she meets them.

Blanco kicked off the kid conversation by saying that he hopes to share their new album, I Said I Love You First, with their future children.

"I just wanted a piece of music to be able to one day show our kids and be like, 'Look at this, look at this thing mommy and daddy made,'" the 37-year-old producer said. "I can’t believe it. It’s so cool to me. I don’t care what happens with it, I was just so excited to do this with the person I love and freeze a moment in time."

Gomez said of whether they plan to have children, "I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I have an 11-year-old sister that I absolutely adore ... I love making [kids] laugh. They're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it."

Blanco went on to talk about how Gomez is "the ultimate level of shy" when they're around adults at parties, but when she meets children, she's way more interactive.

"She immediately goes to the kids and has these conversations for, like, hours with the kids," Blanco said. He believes her past as a child star is responsible for this trait.

"When you started doing this you were a kid and that was your way to connect to people, and I feel like you still feel like you have that obligation to connect with young kids," he said. "You shaped so many young people’s lives, whether it was Barney, or it was Wizards [of Waverly Place]. I feel like you’re still finding your way to do that."

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gomez has talked about her hopes of becoming a mother in the past. In a September 2024 interview with Vanity Fair, the Emilia Pérez star shared that she would not be able to carry a baby herself, but that it wouldn't stop her from being a parent.

"I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children," Gomez said. "I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while." She did not go into details about which medical issues she was referring to, but she has been open about undergoing a kidney transplant in 2017 and about her lupus diagnosis.

"It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it,” Gomez continued. "I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby."