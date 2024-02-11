This Company Is Dropping Major Hints of a Super Bowl Ad Featuring Beyoncé

Beyoncé is no stranger to the Super Bowl—11 years ago, she went lights out during her halftime show performance in 2013 (IYKYK)—but if the various hints Verizon is dropping are any indication, she might be starring in the company’s Super Bowl commercial tonight. Per USA Today, the mobile phone company posted two short teasers on its social media that are leading fans to believe she may be in the brand’s spot tonight for the big game.
In the first clip, actor Tony Hale is squeezing lemons behind a lemonade stand. “Hold up, she wants me to squeeze all these lemons by myself?” he asks. “This better work.” The short 11-second video ends with a flash of Bey’s song “My House,” and the screen shows the Super Bowl date and the Verizon logo with a caption that reads “Gotta squeeze faster than that if you want to be ready in time. 2.11.24.” (We don’t have to tell you that Lemonade is the name of Beyoncé’s 2016 record.) “GET UP BEYONCÉ IS COMINGGGGGGG,” one user wrote on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).
If that wasn’t enough, Verizon followed up with another teaser, with Hale speaking to a huge silver horse. (I mean, hello, come on. Reneigh, anyone?) While looking at the horse Hale asks “So should we be in a Super Bowl commercial? Yay or nay? Get it? Get it? Okay, this is a problem.” Then, the caption: “We say yay. 2.11.24.”
Verizon is going big on Super Bowl LVII, or, as it is known in full, “Verizon Live at Super Bowl LVII.” The company will have an in-game ad (likely featuring Beyoncé, based on clues), exclusive VIP experiences, and a collaboration with the Las Vegas Sphere, USA Today reports.
