Sure, Beyoncé is in Europe from now until June 22, but her Americana aesthetic lives on. Instead of going the Union Flag route à la Ginger Spice, she took center stage in patriotic cowboy-core for her first Cowboy Carter show in London. She even brought one of her favorite American labels with her: Levi's.

Halfway through the three-hour set at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Beyoncé debuted a new Levi's look during "Texas Hold 'Em," "Jolene," and other country-coded hits. The classic brand created the ambassador's entire ensemble in collaboration with her longtime stylist, Shiona Turini, starting with a monogrammed bodysuit. Covered in Swarovski crystal rhinestones from top-to-bottom, the short-sleeve one-piece featured the iconic Levi's logo across her chest. The double "i" paid homage to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter track "LEVII'S JEANS." It also matched T-shirts included in Beyoncé's limited-edition collaboration with Levi's, which launched in May.

Beyoncé takes center stage at the 'Cowboy Carter' concert in a custom Levi's look. (Image credit: Levi's)

It wouldn't be a true Levi's creation without at least one denim design. The brand hand-stitched vintage jeans in different textures, washes, and styles together to build a patchwork cape. The elongated coat flowed behind her as she strutted down a catwalk. It matched her similar denim cowboy hat to a T.

Beyoncé struts down a 'Cowboy Carter' catwalk in a denim Levi's cape. (Image credit: Levi's)

A few songs later, Beyoncé ditched the denim trench to reveal her cheeky chaps—another Levi's fashion. Just like her bodysuit, the star-spangled overalls were entirely embellished with Swarovski crystals in red, white, and blue. Both sides of her cowboy-coded chaps featured rhinestone fringe—a signature accent of her Cowboy Carter era.

Beyoncé continues her chaps streak in a custom, rhinestone-covered Levi's pair. (Image credit: Levi's)

If you keep tabs on her couture costumes, you know Beyoncé's bottoms originally premiered during the tour's fifth and final show at New Jersey's Met Life Stadium. On May 29, she paired them with a New York Yankees varsity jacket and a sporty cowboy hat from Maurice Hats.

However, they were made to be worn with head-to-toe Levi's. The label constructed the chaps out of the Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans—fan-favorite pants, which ring in at $98. For that price, you can rhinestone them yourself.

Beyoncé gives cowboy-core an Americana twist with her Levi's look. (Image credit: Levi's)

To no surprise, Levi's also supplied Beyoncé's background dancers with custom co-ords. They sported the same fringed chaps, a denim crop top, and hot pants in a similar dark wash as the star's jeans.

While this may be Levi's first design for the Cowboy Carter tour, thanks to the Beyhive's high praise, it certainly won't be the last. "You chose the right girl for this," said one fan, while another commented, "Beautiful!!! Y’all did that!!"