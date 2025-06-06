Beyoncé's Custom Levi's Look Brings Her Americana Aesthetic to London
Who needs the Union Flag when you have rhinestone chaps?
Sure, Beyoncé is in Europe from now until June 22, but her Americana aesthetic lives on. Instead of going the Union Flag route à la Ginger Spice, she took center stage in patriotic cowboy-core for her first Cowboy Carter show in London. She even brought one of her favorite American labels with her: Levi's.
Halfway through the three-hour set at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Beyoncé debuted a new Levi's look during "Texas Hold 'Em," "Jolene," and other country-coded hits. The classic brand created the ambassador's entire ensemble in collaboration with her longtime stylist, Shiona Turini, starting with a monogrammed bodysuit. Covered in Swarovski crystal rhinestones from top-to-bottom, the short-sleeve one-piece featured the iconic Levi's logo across her chest. The double "i" paid homage to Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter track "LEVII'S JEANS." It also matched T-shirts included in Beyoncé's limited-edition collaboration with Levi's, which launched in May.
It wouldn't be a true Levi's creation without at least one denim design. The brand hand-stitched vintage jeans in different textures, washes, and styles together to build a patchwork cape. The elongated coat flowed behind her as she strutted down a catwalk. It matched her similar denim cowboy hat to a T.
A few songs later, Beyoncé ditched the denim trench to reveal her cheeky chaps—another Levi's fashion. Just like her bodysuit, the star-spangled overalls were entirely embellished with Swarovski crystals in red, white, and blue. Both sides of her cowboy-coded chaps featured rhinestone fringe—a signature accent of her Cowboy Carter era.
If you keep tabs on her couture costumes, you know Beyoncé's bottoms originally premiered during the tour's fifth and final show at New Jersey's Met Life Stadium. On May 29, she paired them with a New York Yankees varsity jacket and a sporty cowboy hat from Maurice Hats.
However, they were made to be worn with head-to-toe Levi's. The label constructed the chaps out of the Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans—fan-favorite pants, which ring in at $98. For that price, you can rhinestone them yourself.
To no surprise, Levi's also supplied Beyoncé's background dancers with custom co-ords. They sported the same fringed chaps, a denim crop top, and hot pants in a similar dark wash as the star's jeans.
While this may be Levi's first design for the Cowboy Carter tour, thanks to the Beyhive's high praise, it certainly won't be the last. "You chose the right girl for this," said one fan, while another commented, "Beautiful!!! Y’all did that!!"
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.
