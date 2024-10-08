Billie Eilish Says She Regrets Talking About Her Sexuality, Will Never Discuss Dating Life "Ever, Ever, Ever" Again
The singer said she didn't expect her revelations would "be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world."
Billie Eilish made plenty of headlines when she told Variety she was "physically attracted to" women in 2023, sparking plenty of conversations about the singer's love life and sexuality. Fast forward to this month, and Eilish—who is Vogue's November 2024 cover girl—shared that she plans to keep her love life under wraps moving forward.
“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” the "Birds of a Feather" singer told Vogue in a wide-ranging interview, adding, "And I hope that they never will again."
After her remarks to Variety, the pop star told another reporter from the publication that she wasn't aware she was coming out by making the remarks. "But I kind of thought, 'Wasn’t it obvious?'" Eilish said. "I didn’t realize people didn’t know. But I saw the article, and I was like, 'Oh I guess I came out today.' Okay cool."
However, Eilish told Vogue, "I'm never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”
Eilish admitted that she "has a history of being too open and too honest" in her November cover story, and it seems like she'll be dialing back in the future. “I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world" she told Vogue.
Dating aside, Eilish—who is currently touring North America through December—shared that she struggles with life on the road. "I’ve had some really dark times on tour,” she said.
The "What Was I Made For" singer admitted that she used to look at her tours as something that was "kind of unpleasant, and whatever. It'll be over." However, she's now realized that hitting the road is a huge part of being an artist, sharing, "the truth is, it's the rest of my life."
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
"I didn’t realize that I could make touring enjoyable," Eilish, who has been frank about her struggles with depression, shared. "I just was very lonely for many years, and I’m not interested in that anymore. I want to enjoy the show as well as my days."
Part of this entails doing things for herself, and not "only being satisfied by the external validation." She told the magazine that lately, she's been able to focus on hobbies like cooking ("People are like, 'You can cook!'" she revealed) and might even try her hand at acting. "I really secretly love it," she admitted to Vogue.
In the meantime, she's busy working with Power the Polls to help encourage her fans to get involved with the upcoming election. "A lot of my fans are going to be able to vote for the first time," she told Vogue.
As for her thoughts on the candidates, she made her decision clear. “First female president? Would be really amazing. I would love to feel safe as a woman in my country.”
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Hailey Bieber Was Buttering Us Up for Rhode's Next Launch All Along
Introducing her yummiest skincare product yet: Barrier Butter.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
This Underrated Hair Removal Option Is the Insider Secret to Smooth Skin
It's also less painful than some alternatives.
By Iman Balagam Published
-
Meghan Markle Has Offered to "Help" Her 'Suits' Costars With Their Rewatch Podcast
"It's lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Margot Robbie, Jennifer Aniston, and Billie Eilish All Weighed In on America Ferrera's 'Barbie' Monologue at the Critics' Choice Awards
They all stan, obvi.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Billie Eilish Details Her Complex Relationship With Other Women: "I'm So Intimidated By Them"
She also described herself as "attracted" to women.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Billie Eilish Says She Couldn't Have Been "Less Inspired" Before Writing 'Barbie' Soundtrack Song
It unblocked something for her.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published