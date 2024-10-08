Billie Eilish Says She Regrets Talking About Her Sexuality, Will Never Discuss Dating Life "Ever, Ever, Ever" Again

Billie Eilish made plenty of headlines when she told Variety she was "physically attracted to" women in 2023, sparking plenty of conversations about the singer's love life and sexuality. Fast forward to this month, and Eilish—who is Vogue's November 2024 cover girl—shared that she plans to keep her love life under wraps moving forward.

“I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” the "Birds of a Feather" singer told Vogue in a wide-ranging interview, adding, "And I hope that they never will again."

After her remarks to Variety, the pop star told another reporter from the publication that she wasn't aware she was coming out by making the remarks. "But I kind of thought, 'Wasn’t it obvious?'" Eilish said. "I didn’t realize people didn’t know. But I saw the article, and I was like, 'Oh I guess I came out today.' Okay cool."

Eilish rocked a menswear look on the cover of Vogue's November issue. (Image credit: Mikael Jansson/Vogue)

However, Eilish told Vogue, "I'm never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

Eilish admitted that she "has a history of being too open and too honest" in her November cover story, and it seems like she'll be dialing back in the future. “I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world" she told Vogue.

Dating aside, Eilish—who is currently touring North America through December—shared that she struggles with life on the road. "I’ve had some really dark times on tour,” she said.

The "What Was I Made For" singer admitted that she used to look at her tours as something that was "kind of unpleasant, and whatever. It'll be over." However, she's now realized that hitting the road is a huge part of being an artist, sharing, "the truth is, it's the rest of my life."

The star showed off a gold Bottega Veneta jacket and matching pants in her Vogue shoot. (Image credit: Mikael Jansson/Vogue)

"I didn’t realize that I could make touring enjoyable," Eilish, who has been frank about her struggles with depression, shared. "I just was very lonely for many years, and I’m not interested in that anymore. I want to enjoy the show as well as my days."

Part of this entails doing things for herself, and not "only being satisfied by the external validation." She told the magazine that lately, she's been able to focus on hobbies like cooking ("People are like, 'You can cook!'" she revealed) and might even try her hand at acting. "I really secretly love it," she admitted to Vogue.

In the meantime, she's busy working with Power the Polls to help encourage her fans to get involved with the upcoming election. "A lot of my fans are going to be able to vote for the first time," she told Vogue.

As for her thoughts on the candidates, she made her decision clear. “First female president? Would be really amazing. I would love to feel safe as a woman in my country.”