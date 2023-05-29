Billie Eilish Hits Back at "Women-Hating Weirdos" Who Criticize Her for Wearing Feminine Clothes

Billie Eilish (and women on the internet everywhere) can't catch a break.

Whatever she does, Eilish says, she has to contend with trolls who aren't happy about how she looks or how she dresses—and she's tired of it all.

Taking to Instagram Stories this weekend, the multi award-winning artist shared exactly how she feels about the people who have taken to criticizing her for wearing more feminine clothes, when previously they were always criticizing her for wearing clothes they deemed not feminine enough. I mean, you literally can't win.

She wrote, "I spent the first 5 years getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I'd be hotter if I acted like a woman.

"And now when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout.. and 'what happened to her' and oMg iT's nOt thE sAmE biLlie she's just like the rest bla blah... you guys are true idiots. LOL I can be BOTH you f***ing bozos. LET WOMEN EXIST! :))))"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Billie Eilish / Instagram)

She continued, "FUN FACT! Did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!??? Shocking right?? Believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Billie Eilish / Instagram)

Eilish continued with her tongue-in-cheek message about women, layering her words over funny selfies.

"Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!! omg?! insane right? who knew??

"And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times"

(Image credit: Courtesy of Billie Eilish / Instagram)

Last but certainly not least, the star told her haters, "such my absolute c**k and balls you women hating a** weirdos"

You can't say the message isn't clear!!!

(Image credit: Courtesy of Billie Eilish / Instagram)

It's far from the first time Eilish has decried the attention she gets while being in the public eye. Speaking to Marie Claire in 2019, she said, "Fame is horrible. It’s worth it because it lets me play shows and meet people, but fame itself is f***in’ dreadful." TBH, I believe it.