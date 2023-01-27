Blake Lively Is Starring in Colleen Hoover's 'It Ends With Us' Movie Adaptation, And People Are Seriously Divided Over the News

From what I understand, Colleen Hoover books are to Gen-Zers what the Twilight series was to millennials.

BookTok (that's book TikTok for the unitiated) is chock-full of videos about the author, and especially her #1 New York Times bestseller It Ends With Us, which was first published in 2016.

Like with Twilight, people have Strong Opinions about Colleen Hoover (or CoHo, I guess). They're either fully obsessed with everything she's ever written, or they recoil over any mention of her name.

That's why the news that Blake Lively will lead the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, in the role of Lily Bloom, has divided people to no end.

Lively will star opposite Justin Baldoni as Ryle Kincaid, according to E! News.

First of all, some people are genuinely happy about this casting decision.

"Blake lively as Lily bloom," one person tweeted. "I can’t deal. AAAHHHHHHHHH"

Other people, who are fans of Lively's work, think she shouldn't do the movie.

"blake lively is gonna turn 'it ends with us' into an oscar winning movie i hate this COHO CANT GET AWAY WITH THIS," one person said.

Someone else wrote, "me trying to stop blake lively from doing that colleen hoover movie" with a clip from a movie.

While many people appear to hate Colleen Hoover, like, kind of for sport, others claim her books glamorize abusive relationships (which, incidentally, was an accusation leveled at Twilight author Stephenie Meyer as well).

"Actually disappointed in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. Colleen Hoover books romanticize abusive relationships…like what is the thought process here?" one person tweeted.

Meanwhile, over on BookTok, it looks like fans of Hoover's books had already cast the Lily Bloom and Ryle Kincaid of their hearts, and all seem to believe those roles should have gone to Abigail Cowen and Theo James.

