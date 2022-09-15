Blake Lively Is Pregnant!

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting! Lively revealed her pregnancy—her fourth—while attending the Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City on September 15. Lively wore a gorgeous sequin gold mini dress, sky-high platform heels, and a matching scarf for the occasion.

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Once their newest addition is born, Lively and Reynolds will be a family of six. The two are already parents to James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

"I love being a girl dad," Reynolds said in an interview with Access Hollywood. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would've imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers—I'm the youngest of four boys, so for me to have three daughters has just been such a ride, and I love every second of it."

Meanwhile, Lively recently opened up to Forbes about the joys of being a mother and its impact on her time. “Once I had children, that just became even more profound because my time was even more precious, but also I think having children for me made me feel so much more in my skin," she said. "I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident—not to say that there aren't a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled."

Lively and Reynolds first met on the set of The Green Lantern in 2010 and just celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on September 9.