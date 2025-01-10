A Netflix Series Adaptation of Ana Huang's 'Twisted Love' Series Is Confirmed: What We Know
#BookTok couldn't be more excited to see these romance books on screen.
Calling all fans of book-to-screen adaptations—Netflix is bringing one of #BookTok's favorite romance series to the small screen. On January 9, 2025, Variety reported that the streaming giant paid seven figures for the rights to beloved author Ana Huang's new-adult novel Twisted Love and its sequels—better known as the Twisted book series. Soon after, the 33-year-old author confirmed the news herself, to the delight of her extremely passionate fanbase.
For anyone who isn't a #BookTok devotee, the Twisted books follow a formula similar to series like Bridgerton. Each novel follows one member of a group of friends as they fall for a "brooding" love interest, with all the melodrama and erotic scenes expected of a steamy romance. Of the four books, the tropes range from grumpy/sunshine to enemies-with-benefits to fake-dating, and one of the female leads is a literal princess. Safe to say there is a lot for the folks at Netflix to work with to transform the books into a must-watch series.
In the hours since the announcement, Huang's fans swarmed social media sharing their excitement and hopes for Netflix's Twisted Love series to become the streaming giant's next big romance adaptation, à la the aforementioned Bridgerton or Virgin River, or even like to Hulu's hit Tell Me Lies. Whatever direction the new TV series takes, we'll keep our eyes peeled for any news about the show as it nears production. Read on for everything we know about Netflix's Twisted series so far.
When will 'Twisted Love' be released on Netflix?
It's yet to be announced when Twisted Love will be released on Netflix. The Variety report is the earliest confirmation that a Twisted TV adaptation was even happening, and there's no cast attached as of early January 2025. Judging by the book's popularity, it's more likely than not that the show will eventually make it to streaming, but the timeline is anyone's guess.
How many seasons could there be of Netflix's 'Twisted Love' series?
Huang's bestselling Twisted series consists of four books: Twisted Love, Twisted Games, Twisted Hate, and Twisted Lies. Depending on the direction Netflix decides to take the show (and how successful its audience numbers are once the first season is released), the TV adaptation could dedicate a full season to each book, ending the show at season 4. According to Huang, she has no plans to write more Twisted books, but we've learned never to say never when it comes to TV money. For example, even if she decides not to publish more books, she and Netflix could continue to expand the Twisted on-screen world. (Just look at every recent limited series turned into a multi-season show.)
Quinci is a Culture Writer who covers all aspects of pop culture, including TV, movies, music, books, and theater. She contributes interviews with talent, as well as SEO content, features, and trend stories. She fell in love with storytelling at a young age, and eventually discovered her love for cultural criticism and amplifying awareness for underrepresented storytellers across the arts. She previously served as a weekend editor for Harper’s Bazaar, where she covered breaking news and live events for the brand’s website, and helped run the brand’s social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. Her freelance writing has also appeared in outlets including HuffPost, The A.V. Club, Elle, Vulture, Salon, Teen Vogue, and others. Quinci earned her degree in English and Psychology from The University of New Mexico. She was a 2021 Eugene O’Neill Critics Institute fellow, and she is a member of the Television Critics Association. She is currently based in her hometown of Los Angeles. When she isn't writing or checking Twitter way too often, you can find her studying Korean while watching the latest K-drama, recommending her favorite shows and films to family and friends, or giving a concert performance while sitting in L.A. traffic.
