Blake Lively Has a Rather Racy Response To a Rather Attractive Instagram Photo of Her Husband, Ryan Reynolds

Back in the day, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds used to playfully troll one another on social media. But now, it seems, Lively is trending more towards celebrating her husband’s physique, as Reynolds’ latest, Deadpool & Wolverine, prepares to open in theaters later this month (July 26, to be exact).

The latest? Well, Lively had a racy response to a photo of her husband in a white vest, posted on Instagram yesterday. The photo was actually posted by Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, in a photo that showed off Reynolds’ muscles as the pair’s press tour kicked off for their film in Shanghai, China. “In the shot, Reynolds pointed and stared at the camera, while red and yellow purses could be seen on the table behind him in an apparent nod to the colors of his and Jackman’s character’s costumes,” People writes.

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman) A photo posted by on

Continuing “their ongoing faux feud,” as the outlet puts it, Jackman captioned the post “‘You want me to put this away?’ — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, asshole.”

But all Lively (and, hey, a whole lot of other people) could see was the muscles. She commented “My thirst has been trapped,” alluding to, you know, a thirst trap (sorry, just explaining for the one person who may not get it).

Reynolds himself jokingly responded to Jackman’s photo, writing “This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?” He quipped “You’ve brought shame upon my house”—as he shared the photo to his own Instagram Story.

The couple has been married for 12 years and share four children together. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reynolds himself shared a carousel of images documenting his time with Jackman in Shanghai, and wrote “Leaving Shanghai is bittersweet…This was the first stop on the #DeadpoolAndWolverineTour. As we make our way to Korea, we want to thank the people of Shanghai for the incredible hospitality and warmth.”

He continued “I’ve been lucky to visit China five times—and as of today, the beautiful sights and sounds of Shanghai for a third time. Thank you from the heart of our bottom…and thank you @theshanghaimuseum for the unforgettable tour last night. So excited to unleash #DeadpoolAndWolverine here July 26th!”

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) A photo posted by on

Couple goals, always. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Reynolds promotes his new movie, Lively recently shared some highlights of her travels in Italy; the well-traveled pair also recently traveled to Madrid, Spain, where they saw close friend Taylor Swift perform her Eras Tour there back in May.