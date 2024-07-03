Blake Lively Has a Rather Racy Response To a Rather Attractive Instagram Photo of Her Husband, Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds is on the road—in China, specifically—promoting his new movie, ‘Deadpool & Wolverine.’
Back in the day, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds used to playfully troll one another on social media. But now, it seems, Lively is trending more towards celebrating her husband’s physique, as Reynolds’ latest, Deadpool & Wolverine, prepares to open in theaters later this month (July 26, to be exact).
The latest? Well, Lively had a racy response to a photo of her husband in a white vest, posted on Instagram yesterday. The photo was actually posted by Reynolds’ Deadpool & Wolverine co-star Hugh Jackman, in a photo that showed off Reynolds’ muscles as the pair’s press tour kicked off for their film in Shanghai, China. “In the shot, Reynolds pointed and stared at the camera, while red and yellow purses could be seen on the table behind him in an apparent nod to the colors of his and Jackman’s character’s costumes,” People writes.
A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)
A photo posted by on
Continuing “their ongoing faux feud,” as the outlet puts it, Jackman captioned the post “‘You want me to put this away?’ — Ryan Reynolds, co-star, mouth breather, asshole.”
But all Lively (and, hey, a whole lot of other people) could see was the muscles. She commented “My thirst has been trapped,” alluding to, you know, a thirst trap (sorry, just explaining for the one person who may not get it).
Reynolds himself jokingly responded to Jackman’s photo, writing “This photo is from my private collection. How dare you?” He quipped “You’ve brought shame upon my house”—as he shared the photo to his own Instagram Story.
Reynolds himself shared a carousel of images documenting his time with Jackman in Shanghai, and wrote “Leaving Shanghai is bittersweet…This was the first stop on the #DeadpoolAndWolverineTour. As we make our way to Korea, we want to thank the people of Shanghai for the incredible hospitality and warmth.”
He continued “I’ve been lucky to visit China five times—and as of today, the beautiful sights and sounds of Shanghai for a third time. Thank you from the heart of our bottom…and thank you @theshanghaimuseum for the unforgettable tour last night. So excited to unleash #DeadpoolAndWolverine here July 26th!”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds)
A photo posted by on
While Reynolds promotes his new movie, Lively recently shared some highlights of her travels in Italy; the well-traveled pair also recently traveled to Madrid, Spain, where they saw close friend Taylor Swift perform her Eras Tour there back in May.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
'Janet Planet' Is the Latest Must-See Entry in the Mother-Daughter Movie Canon
The sweet A24 movie marks the feature debut of Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Annie Baker.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Kylie Jenner Is “Protective” of Her Relationship with Timothée Chalamet, But the Two Are Apparently Still Going Strong
After not being photographed together in five months, the collective world was starting to wonder, you know.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
July Heat Can't Stop Dua Lipa's All-Black Style Streak
She's keeping up her edgy aesthetic even as temperatures rise.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Says His and Blake Lively’s Four Kids Also Hold Passports for Another Country, One Very Close to His Heart
He called their dual citizenship a “point of pride.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Addresses Whether His and Blake Lively’s Fourth Child Is Namechecked on Friend Taylor Swift’s ‘The Tortured Poets Department’
Swift has a habit of name-dropping Reynolds and Lively’s kids in her songs—and the couple still haven’t confirmed the name or the gender of baby No. 4.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Both Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively Appeared to Spoof the Kate Middleton Photoshop Scandal Over the Weekend
Yep, they went there.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
"Dreams Really Do Come True": Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds Her "Skater Boy"
She even tagged Avril Lavigne, the Skater Queen herself.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Established a Rule Early in Their Relationship That Still Works Today
Thirteen years and four kids later, we’d say they’ve got it pretty figured out.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Blake Lively Responds to Ryan Reynolds' Super Bowl Joke: "Honey I'm Home"
Ryan didn't get the last laugh.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Weighs In On Wife Blake Lively’s Super Bowl Appearance
Lively elevated the plus one game in nearly half a million dollars’ worth of jewelry.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Calls "It's a Wrap" on 'Deadpool 3' With Crotch Pic
Ahem...?
By Iris Goldsztajn Published