Blake Lively Expertly Shuts Down Ryan Reynolds Divorce Rumors

Blake Lively is utterly unfazed by supposed divorce rumors going around about her and Ryan Reynolds.

The Gossip Girl alum just posted a photo of herself kissing Reynolds as Deadpool on Instagram, along with a gushy caption about his new movie, and one commenter wrote, "You and Ryan need to post more of each other, there were rumors going around that you two got divorced and I didn’t believe it because you two are literally the perfect couple"

Lively soon responded, saying, "haha they wish" with a laugh-cry emoji.

Others in the comment section were surprised to hear there were any divorce rumors in the first place, since Reynolds and Lively are pretty open about their love. It should really also be said that how often you post about your significant other on social media says very little about your relationship (this goes for every aspect of your life, too!).

The sweet spouses and parents of four attended the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine on Monday, July 22, in New York City, and Lively brought along her pal Gigi Hadid—with both women basically dressed as the titular characters in red and yellow.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the event, the It Ends With Us actress revealed that her husband loves to drop in on her girls' nights (which sometimes include Hadid). "He’s such a hen," she said (via Us Weekly). "He can hang with men, but he’s really a hen at heart."

The supermodel concurred, telling the outlet, "He loves a girls’ night and to hear all the goss." I'm approximately zero percent surprised by this information.

Also at the premiere for the new Marvel movie, Reynolds finally revealed the name of his fourth child with Lively, which is Olin. They welcomed their youngest in early 2023, and also share daughters James, Inez, and Betty.

Deadpool & Wolverine comes out in theaters nationwide on July 26.