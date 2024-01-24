Ryan Reynolds Is Hitting the Gym at 3 a.m. for 'Deadpool 3' Workouts

Ryan Reynolds Gym Selfie
(Image credit: Getty Images + Instagram / Ryan Reynolds)
Eat, sleep, gym, repeat. Only in Ryan Reynolds' case, I'm not sure if sleep fits into that.

The actor and father of four shared a mirror selfie in the gym this morning—bright and early at 3 a.m.

The selfie showed Reynolds standing in a white vest top, black sweatpants, and a baseball cap, surrounded by large weights. Too bad his "Instagram Boyfriend" wasn't there to take his photo this time, also known as his IRL wife Blake Lively.

On top of the image, Reynolds placed a rotating "3:AM" sticker and a GIF of his character from Deadpool hanging upside down and displaying a heart shape with his hands.

Reynolds will be reprising his role as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3, which has begun filming. He was pictured filming scenes on Monday with his new costar, Hugh Jackman, who will reprise the beloved character of Wolverine from the X-Men franchise.

Jackman also shared a video of himself lifting dumbbells at the gym, with the caption, "No days off—except for tomorrow. 💪🏻 #becomingwolverineagain."

Perhaps this is what inspired Reynolds to fit in an extra early workout, or at least to document it.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024, so it'll take a while to see those gains.

Ryan Reynolds Gym Selfie

(Image credit: Instagram / Ryan Reynolds)

