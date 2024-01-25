Ryan Reynolds Calls "It's a Wrap" on 'Deadpool 3' With Crotch Pic

Ryan Reynolds is taking a short break from trolling his wife Blake Lively to instead troll the entire internet.

The Canadian actor announced a serious message on Instagram—that filming had wrapped on Deadpool 3—alongside an extremely unserious photo of his crotch in the Deadpool 'fit. Mmmmh, k?

"The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears," Reynolds wrote.

"A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect

"I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th…"

"Balls of steel," commented one person.

"I just opened Instagram..." complained another.

"Ryan why did you post only the lower part of your body," asked a curious fan.

"such a beautiful message attached to a crotch picture," pointed out another, discrepancy-conscious commenter.

This is the second time in a matter of days that Reynolds has gone down the thirst trap route somewhat in relation to the upcoming movie.

The star took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a mirror selfie from the gym, complete with a 3 a.m. time stamp and a Deadpool gif to show how seriously he was taking his superhero training for the movie.

Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his legendary role as Wolverine in the third installment of the darkly humorous superhero franchise, which is based on a series of Marvel Comics, and joined Reynolds in showing off his workout routine for it.

So yeah, that's a lot of muscle we'll be getting treated to this summer, I'll tell ya.