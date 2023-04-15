Blake Lively Proves Once Again She is the Queen of Trolling Husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively is known for many things: She’s an actress, a mom, an entrepreneur, and an A+ troll of her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The trolling was on display yet again when yesterday Reynolds went all out for his friend Rob McElhenney’s birthday, E News reports.
Reynolds—who co-owns the Welsh soccer club Wrexham A.F.C. with McElhenney—created a professionally-produced music video that explains just how to pronounce McElhenney’s last name. According to E News, Reynolds “even employed Broadway songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (who are behind La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen) to work on the masterpiece.”
“Pronouncing all those Ns and Es and Hs can perplex ‘em,” Reynolds sang in the clip. “So here’s a little birthday gift from all your mates in Wrexham.” He went on “Mack instead of Mick, then Henney does the trick. So get the name correct and show the man some damn respect!”
Lively noticed how impressive Reynolds’ musical theater number was and responded on her Instagram story alongside the clip “Wow. That’s a lot of effort you put into this…” She added “Can’t wait for August 25th”—her birthday.
Reynolds’ reaction? A gulping dog GIF. Even he admitted that “a birthday card might’ve been easier.”
Speaking of Lively’s birthday—and the couple’s epic trolling of one another—on her birthday in 2021, Reynolds joked on Instagram “My favorite thing that’s ever happened on August 25”—and instead took the moment to praise Mariah Carey. In 2019, he shared 10 not-so-great photos of Lively, and in 2017, he basically cropped her out of the post altogether, E News reports.
The couple that laughs together stays together!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
