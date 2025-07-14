"Responsibility Looms" for 11-Year-Old Prince George, Who Is Set to Inherit a Jaw-Dropping 8 "New Titles" in the Future

Prince George accompanied his sister, Princess Charlotte, and parents Kate Middleton and Prince William to Wimbledon on July 13 to watch the men's singles final. The 11-year-old has started taking on a more prominent role at royal events in recent months, with reports suggesting that the Prince and Princess of Wales are already preparing George for his future as king. But according to one report, the weight of "responsibility looms" for the young prince, particularly as he is set to inherit as many as 8 new titles.

According to the Express, "George will become the 28th Prince of Wales" when his father, Prince William, takes the throne. He'll also inherit his dad's Duke of Cornwall title, and that's not all.

As noted by Registers of Scotland, "The heir apparent to the throne holds the title of Prince and Great Steward of Scotland: currently Prince William who bears the other Scottish titles of Duke of Rothesay, Earl of Carrick, Lord of the Isles, and Baron of Renfrew." Prince George will also take on the Earl of Chester moniker, which his father currently holds.

Prince George attending Wimbledon on July 13, 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this year, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared her belief that Kate and William had provided George with an important kingship lesson. In honor of the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Prince George accompanied his parents to a tea party for veterans. Neither of his siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were in attendance.

As Bond told the Mirror , "I love seeing him at football matches when he can let his hair down...But at big events like this, he looks as if he is taking it all in, and understanding that his life will be punctuated by national occasions where his will be a key role."