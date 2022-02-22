Britney Spears Is Set to Write a Tell-All Memoir After Landing a $15 Million Book Deal

Britney Spears is finally getting a chance to tell "the story of a girl named" Britney.

Spears endured years of being picked apart as a young starlet—having appeared first on the Mickey Mouse Club, then become a celebrity in her own right with the release of ...Baby One More Time.

In 2008, her life took a turn for the worse when Spears was placed under the conservatorship of her father, who from then on and with the help of a legal team was responsible for making most of his daughter's financial, professional and even personal decisions for her.

In November 2021, Spears' life under conservatorship finally ended for good, taking with it all the hardships the star had to go through during it (although her relationship with various family members remains strained, to say the least).

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) A photo posted by on

Now, we can all look forward to a book penned by Britney Spears—although it's not the murder mystery novel she teased in October (unless that was all one big metaphor).

Page Six was the first to report that Spears has signed a $15 million deal to release a tell-all memoir with Simon & Schuster. An insider told the outlet, "the deal is one of the biggest of all time, behind the Obamas." The deal is reportedly the result of a bidding war.

Although neither reps for the publishing house nor reps for Spears have announced the news directly or responded to requests for comment, outlets including Variety and People have independently confirmed Page Six' report.

This comes after Spears' sister Jamie Lynn recently published her own tell-all memoir, which prompted the "Toxic" singer to address a cease and desist letter to the Zoey 101 actress, calling claims made in the book "false or fantastical grievances."