Jamie Lynn Spears Broke Her Silence on Her Relationship With Britney in an Exclusive Interview

Jamie Lynn Spears is speaking out. In a new interview on Good Morning America, the actress and singer broke her silence on her relationship with older sister Britney, who has recently called Jamie Lynn out several times for not helping her during her "abusive" 13-year conservatorship, and for singing covers of her songs at an event.

"It was really important to me to first off, honor my voice," Jamie Lynn said when asked why she wrote her memoir, Things I Should Have Said. "I have to do it or how else can I expect my daughters to stand up for themselves?" (She has two daughters, Maddie and Ivey.)

Jamie Lynn spoke about how difficult her childhood was for her, including dealing with the emotional toll of father Jamie's alcoholism.

"For me, it was... created a lot of anxiety," she said. "The hardest part was like, 'could I trust you? Are you drinking, are you not?' It was something that no kid should have to question."

When asked about Britney's current state of mind and her previous comments about her older sister's "erratic" behavior, Jamie Lynn said, "I can't really speak to anyone else's state of mind, I don't think that's fair. But I'm allowed to say how I felt in those, because that matters. It matters that I was in pain."

Explaining why she didn't get involved in Britney's conservatorship situation, Jamie Lynn said, "First off, I don't understand, when it was put into place, I was a 17-year-old. I was about to have a baby, so I didn't understand what was happening, nor was I focused on that. I was focused on the fact that I was a 17-year-old about to have a baby."

She also explained that she didn't want to be involved in the conservatorship, presumably because it seemed too messy or complicated.

"I've always been my sister's biggest supporter, so when she needed help, I set up ways to do so," she revealed. "I went out of my way to make sure that, um, she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship, and just end this all for our family. If it's gonna cause this much discord, why continue it?"

She didn't take a stance for or against the conservatorship, but explained that she thought Britney should be able to make her own decisions. "Everyone has a voice and it should be heard, so if she wanted to talk to other people, then I did, I set that up," Jamie Lynn said. "I even spoke to her legal team, who I... her legal team, previous legal team, and that did not end well in my favor, so... I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without... you know, she has to walk through the door."

Crying, Jamie Lynn continued, "That love is still there, one hundred percent. Um, I love, love my sister. I only... I've only ever loved and supported her, and done what's right by her, and she knows that, so I don't know why we're in this position right now."