Britney Spears Says Her Mom "Secretly Ruined Her Life"

She then deleted the Instagram post.

By Iris Goldsztajn
beverly hills february 22 pop singer britney spears l with her mother lynne spears at the arista records pre grammy awards party, beverly hills hotel, beverly hills, california on the 22nd of february 2001 photo by dave hogangetty images
Dave HoganGetty Images

Britney Spears is speaking out about the deep hurt her family has caused her. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the singer explained that it was actually her mom Lynne who was at the origin of her conservatorship, not her dad Jamie.

"The moment I SMILE and I realize I haven’t in a very long time !!!!" the star wrote (via the Independent). "My mom gets so CONCERNED and says 'You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???' I say 'Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!'"

She continued, "Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!"

This new life of Spears' includes a new fiancé and a new puppy, and I can only hope many happier times ahead.

hollywood, california july 22 britney spears and sam asghari attend sony pictures once upon a time in hollywood los angeles premiere on july 22, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Spears went on to explain what she needed people to know—even if she sounded "mean" in the process. "Psssss do I know how mean I sound ??? Yes ... I 100 billion percent do !!!! Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life ... and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it ... so take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f**k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did ... my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship ... but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!"

This comes after Spears' father, Jamie, filed to end the conservatorship agreement without delay (per Fox News). "Jamie unconditionally loves and supports his daughter. Full stop," Jamie's lawyers wrote in court papers. "As he has done for her entire life, Jamie will do everything he can to protect and care for her. For the last 13 years, that included serving as her Conservator. Now, it means ending her Conservatorship." Jamie was previously removed as his daughter's conservator.

